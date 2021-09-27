Prep cross country results, 9/27

Cross country
UNK INVITATIONAL
At Kearney Country Club
CLASS A BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 36, Lincoln East 87, Gretna 98, Elkhorn 117, Millard North 132, North Platte 146, Grand Island 178, Omaha Westside 219, Kearney 224, Papillion-La Vista 264, Omaha North 343, Bellevue East 347.
CLASS A TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:58; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:19; 3. Waters, Fremont, 16:30; 4. Caudy, North Platte, 16:37; 5. Taylor, Fremont, 16:41; 6. Liewer, Gretna, 16:44; 7. Miller, Fremont, 16:45; 8. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:47; 9. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:52.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 12. Graff, Lincoln East, 17:17; 20. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:39; 22. Davy, Lincoln East, 17:47; 26. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:59.
CLASS B BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lexington 27, Omaha Skutt 74, Norris 79, Mount Michael 86, Elkhorn North 120, Bennington 127, Northwest 155, Blair 162, Seward 162, Plattsmouth 199, York 201, Gering 226, Elkhorn 254, Nebraska City 259, Hastings 267, Omaha Roncalli 275, Schuyler 294, McCook 310, Platteview 323, Waverly 339, Ralston 400.
CLASS B TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 16:59; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 17:11; 3. Pinneo, York, 17:22; 4. Ureste, Lexington, 17:33; 5. Keller, Northwest, 17:34.0; 6. Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 17:34.8; 7. Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 17:35; 8. Storch, Mount Michael, 17:38; 9. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 17:39; 10. Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:49.
CLASS C BOYS TEAM SCORING: Sidney 48, Milford 75, Fort Calhoun 80, Lincoln Christian 86, Arlington 117, Gothenburg 145, DC West 170, Minden 178, Broken Bow 187, Aurora 191, Hartington-Newcastle 199, Lincoln Lutheran 209, Wayne 319, Adams Central 328, Holdrege 329, O'Neill 337, Pierce 356, Boys Town 366, Hershey 394, South Central 417, Columbus Scotus 419, Auburn 433, St. Paul 444, Syracuse 450, Ogallala 458, entral City 498, Grand Island CC 525, Fairbury 529, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 530, Alma-Southern Valley 547, North Bend Central 549, Logan View 562, Chase County 566, Conestoga 568, Gibbon 574, Kearney Catholic 576, Ashland-Greenwood 625.
CLASS C TOP FINISHERS: 1. Noecker, Hartingon-Newcastle, 15:58; 2. Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:54; 3. May, Arlington, 17:36; 4. Brauer, Sidney, 17:42; 5. Bashtovoi, Sideny, 17:48; 6. Eickhoff, Milford, 17:51.5; 7. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:51.7; 8. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:54; 9. Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:56; 10. Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 17:58.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 15. Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 18:12; 16. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 18:12; 24. Opp, Lincoln Christian, 18:43; 28. Franzen, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:48.
CLASS D BOYS TEAM SCORING: North Platte SP 66, Nebraska Christian 76, Shelton 89, Axtell 101, North Central 104, Wilcox-Hildreth 122, Humphrey SF 123, Tri County 126, Bertand 130, Doniphan-Trumbull 132, Centennial 140, Yutan 141, Bayard 145, Freeman 155, Ravenna 172, Perkins 175, Sandhills Valley 195, Amherst 197, Garden County 199, Sutherland 201, Thayer Central 203, Hemingford 204, Homer 208, Oakland-Craig 209, Centura 213, Arcadia-Loup City 216, Ponca 267, Arapahoe 276, Cambridge 278, Hastings SC 280, Blue Hill 293, Brady 300, Franklin 310, Southwest 321, Hitchcock County 337, Bridgeport 347, Wood River 363, CWC 365, Kenesaw 368, SEM 374, Deshler 388, Medicine Valley392, McCool Junction 409, South Loup 455, Dundy County Stratton 466.
CLASS D TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kuncl, Mullen, 17:09.0; 2. Lander, Homer, 17:09.5; 3. Miles, North Platte SP, 17:54; 4. Orton, North Central, 18:06; 5. Pouk, Perkins County, 18:11; 6. Schroeder, Ravenna, 18:12; 7. Horn, Fullerton, 18:23; 8. Havelka, Freeman, 18:30; 9. Taylor, Ponca, 10:34; 10. Hagan, North Central, 18:43.
CLASS A GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 58, Gretna 95, Fremont 98, North Platte 132, Omaha Westside 135, Elkhorn 141, Millard North 154, Kearney 172, Omaha Marian 189, Grand Island 259, Papillion-La Vista 347, Bellevue East 387.
CLASS A TOP FINISHERS: 1. Dahl, Fremont, 18:51; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 18:53; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 19:09; 4. White, Omaha Westside, 19:11; 5. Holm, North Platte, 19:59; 6. Blaesi, North Platte, 20:04; 7. Caruso, Millard North, 20:06; 8. Walker, Gretna, 20:13.3; 9. Apel, Lincoln East, 20:13.6; 10. Dillon, Fremont, 20:19.
CLASS B GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norris 33, Bennington 67, Blair 90, Elkhorn North 92, Omaha Duchesne 93, York 148, Seward 149, Plattsmouth 189, Hastings 190, Omaha Skutt 193, McCook 194, Lexington 209, Platteview 217, Northwest 244, Elkhorn 244, Gering 246, Schuyler 279, Waverly 282, Omaha Mercy 320, Nebraska City 325.
CLASS B TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rodewald, McCook, 20:03; 2. Stuckey, York, 20:09; 3. Zavala, Norris, 20:34; 4. Calderon, Bennington, 20:37; 5. Kramper, Omaha Duchesne, 20:42; 6. Schrick, Blair, 20:53; 7. Havlat, Norris, 20:56; 8. Richards, 21:00; 9. Thomas, Norris, 21:09; 10. Deanda, Schuyler, 21:15.
CLASS C GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Christian 60, DC West 75, Arlington 101, Sidney 111, Minden 127, Broken Bow 148, Auburn 150, Wayne 165, Milford 188, North Bend Central 197, Pierce 222, Hartington-Newcastle 232, Gothenburg 257, Aurora 258, Fort Calhoun 267, Cozad 270, Logan View 285, Columbus Scotus 293, Chase County 303, Boys Town 330, O'Neill 334, Kearney Catholic 363, Ogallala 363, Fairbury 371, Conestoga 373, Alma-Southern Valley 399, Grand Island CC430, St. Paul 549.
CLASS C TOP FINISHERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 19:00; 2. Tanquary, Sidney, 20:27; 3. S. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:49; 4. Malousek, DC West, 21:03; 5. Buhlke, Central City, 21:09; 6. Applegate, Cozad, 21:24; 7. O'Daniel, Arlington, 21:28.83; 8. Hurt, Minden, 21:28.86; 9. Opfer, Hartington-Newcastle, 21:32; 10. Parriott, Conestoga, 21:41.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 12. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 21:55; 16. Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 22:04; 25. Dallman, Lincoln Christian, 22:44; 27. Kassebaum, Lincoln Christian, 22:48; 32. E. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 23:08; 40. Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 23:36.
CLASS D GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Fullerton 36, North Platte SP 39, North Central 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Nebraska Christian 70, Cambridge 74, Homer 86, Ravenna 101, South Loup 112, Wallace 119, Crawford 119, Hemingford 133, Tri County 136, Oakland-Craig 144, Thayer Central 152, Bayrd 154, Bridgeport 159, Hi-Line 176, Shelton 177, Hitchcock County 182, Blue Hill 185, Overton 202, Arcadia-Loup City 202, Sutherland 207, Perkins County 211, Amherst 258, Sandhills Valley 284, Bertrand 315.
CLASS D TOP FINISHERS: 1. Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 20:57; 2. Coble, Mullen, 21:24; 3. Paxton, Mullen, 21:30; 4. Maxfield, Fullerton, 21:34; 5. Stienike, North Platte SP, 21:57; 6. Frick, North Central, 21:59; 7. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 22:05; 8. Gifford, North Platte SP, 22:10; 9. Taylor, North Central, 22:34; 10. Albrecht, Homer, 22:37.