Prep cross country results, 9/26

Cross country
UNK INVITATIONAL
At Kearney Country Club
A BOYS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Fremont 77, Lincoln East 78, Millard West 94, Gretna 135, Creighton Prep 139, Papillion-La Vista South 143, Elkhorn South 151, Omaha Westside 192, North Platte 217, Omaha Burke 261.
A BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Gonzalez, Fremont, 15:57.56; 2. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:01.12; 3. Witte, Millard West, 16:04.32; 4. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:06.77; 5. Marshall, Millard West, 16:08.39; 6. Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:09.80; 7. Davy, Lincoln East, 16:31.33; 8. Pleskac, Fremont, 16:09.80; 9. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 16:36.34; 10. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 16:38.59; 21. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:12.88; 25. Ruch, Lincoln East, 17:18.28; 26. B. Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 17:18.28.
A GIRLS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 28, Fremont 96, Papillion-La Vista 108, Millard West 130, Elkhorn South 132, Omaha Marian 159, North Platte 176, Gretna 200, Grand Island 205, Omaha Westside 237.
A GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:19.83; 2. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 18:57.01; 3. Schutz, Lincoln East, 18:59.30; 4. Holm, North Platte, 19:04.64; 5. Hartnett, Millard West, 19:06.36; 6. Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 19:37.38; 7. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:45,72; 8. Wissing, Lincoln East, 19:47.81; 9. Abdessalam, Omaha North, 19:51.04; 10. Kiratu, Lincoln East, 20:08.65.
B BOYS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Lexington 31, Omaha Skutt 37, Hastings 75, Elkhorn North 92, Mount Michael 125, Plattsmouth 146, Norris 151, Bennington 152, Blair 154, Northwest 162.
B BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rice, Omaha Skutt, 16:35.08; 2. Carrera, Hastings, 16:43.87; 3. Ureste, Lexington, 16:46.29; 4. Wade, Omaha Skutt, 16:51.36; 5. Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:54.14; 6. Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 16:54.47; 7. Aguado-Mendez, Lexington, 16:59.48; 8. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell Talbot, 17:00.16; 9. Walters, Elkhorn, 17:06.25; 10. Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:11.73.
B GIRLS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Norris 25, Elkhorn North 57, Bennington 88, Omaha Skutt 100, York 113, Omaha Duchesne 154, Gering 162, Lexington 169, Hastings 176, Seward 176.
B GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Seiler, Gering, 19:14.39; 2. Stuckey, York, 19:25.12; 3. Wallman, Norris, 19:34.35; 4. Zavala, Norris, 19:58.59; 5. Ford, Elkhorn North, 20:10.63; 6. Thomas, Norris, 20:29.07; 7. Greisen, Seward, 20:39.29; 8. Pogge, Omaha Skutt, 20:45.52; 9. Gottschalk, Seward, 20:48.66; 10. Polking, Elkhorn North, 20:53.59.
C BOYS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Gothenburg 45, Fort Calhoun 66, Arlington 81, Lincoln Christian 82, Milford 112, Aurora 165, Minden 199, Holdrege 203, Broken Bow 212, Columbus Scotus 217.
C BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle, 14:51.00; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 16:47.87; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 16:55.31; 4. Graves, Gothenburg, 17:09.87; 5. Gautier, Aurora, 17:10.03; 6. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:13.94; 7. Jarosik, South Central Unified, 17:14.32; 8. May, Arlington, 17:19.41; 9. Gaeta, Gothenburg, 17:19.56; 10. Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:27.31.
C GIRLS TOP-10 TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Christian 67, Auburn 80, DC West 97, McCook 100, Wayne 104, Minden 114, Arlington 121, Aurora 127, Milford 176, Fort Calhoun 181.
C GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Green, Arlington, 19:29.60; 2. Henning, 19:52.64; 3. Kenning, Milford, 20:15.19; 4. Tanquary, Sidney, 20:24.22; 5. O'Daniel, Arlington, 20:33.55; 6. Hurt, Minden, 20:34.57; 7. Crotty, Auburn, 20:39.45; 8. Stewart, Platteview, 20:39.61; 9. Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 20:52.53; 10. Rodewald, McCook, 21:04.09; 14. Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 21:12.99; 21. Kassebaum, Lincoln Christian, 21:16.99; 27. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 22:17.84.