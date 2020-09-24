Prep cross country results, 9/24

Cross country
LINCOLN NORTH STAR INVITE
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 36, Lincoln Southwest 55, Lincoln Pius X 86, Lincoln Southeast 130, Elkhorn North 158, Lincoln Northeast 172, Elkhorn 172, Blair 174, Lincoln East 245, Grand Island 285.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chot, North Star, 16:09; 2. Snyder, Southwest, 16:22; 3. Wasserman, North Star, 16:38; 4. Romary, Northeast, 16:50; 5. Reid, Southwest, 16:53; 6. Lauterbach, Southeast, 16:54; 7. Dustin, Pius X, 17:26; 8. Zaborowski, North Star, 17:28.2; 9. Duerk, Southwest, 17:28.7; 10. Nguyen, North Star, 17:38.
OTHER NOTABLES: 11. Crotteau, Southast, 17:49; 13. Dunaski, North Star, 18:00; 15. Montes, North Star, 18:03; 17. Dalton, Pius X, 18:18; 18. Ivanov, Pius X, 18:19; 19. Greisen, Pius X, 18:22; 20. Wagner, North Star, 18:23; 23. Richert, Southwest, 18:40; 24. Brown, Southwest, 18:44; 25. Patzel, Pius X, 18:47.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 26, Elkhorn 98, Blair 104, Lincoln Pius X 114; Elkhorn North 133, Lincoln North star 134, Lincoln Southeast 135, Lincoln East 184, Lincoln Northeast 242.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rinn, Southwest, 19:21; 2. Yardley, Elkhorn, 19:52; 3. Smid, Southwest, 20:37; 4. Coen, Southwest, 20:39; 5. Prince, Elkhorn North, 20:45; 6. Korus, Pius x, 20:50; 7. Webb, North Star, 20:55; 8. Deutsch, Southwest, 21:01; 9. Tvrdy, Pius X, 21:14; 10. Schwartz, Southwest, 21:18.
OTHER NOTABLES: 11. Saksena, East, 21:24; 13. Dilsaver, Southwest, 21:30; 14. Jonson, Southwest, 21:33; 16. Badura, Northeast, 21:34; 17. Searcey, Southeast, 21:35; 18. Keodouangdy, North Star, 21:45; 23. Travis, North Star, 22:02.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Aquinas 16, Schuyler 69, Wahoo 72, Omaha Roncalli 76, Palmyra 76, Bishop Neumann 103, East Butler 115, Pender 123, Logan View 131, North Bend Central 188.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Davis, Aquinas, 17:02; 2. Lampe, Gus, Roncalli, 17:55; 3. Witter, Aquinas, 18:04; 4. Sisco, Aquinas, 18:06; 5. Ramon, Schuyler, 18:07; 6. Reynolds, Wahoo, 18:23; 7. Moyer, Palmyra, 18:32; 8. Eller, Aquinas, 18:35; 9. Schinzel, Roncalli, 18:38; 10. Wachal, Aquinas, 18:51.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Ashland-Greenwood 35, Schuyler 62, Palmyra 63, North Bend Central 68, Aquinas 92, Oakland-Craigh 102, Wahoo 105, Bishop Neumann 110, Logan View 124, East Butler 134, Omaha Roncalli 158.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Deanda, Schuyler, 21:02; 2. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:14; 3. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 21:22; 4. Frey, Palmyra, 21:41.53; 5. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 22:24; 6. Palm, Palmyra, 22:55; 7. Frasher, Aquinas, 23:07; 8. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood; 23:15; 9. Wilson, Ashland-Greenwood; 23:45; 10. Robinson, Wahoo; 23:57.
