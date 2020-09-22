Prep cross country results, 9/22

Cross country
CRETE INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Norris 36, Bennington 40, Mount Michael 44, Aurora 68, Northwest 102, Waverly 103, Seward 107, York 139, Beatrice 196, Crete 202, Doniphan-Trumbull 210.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Nottingham, Seward, 17:02; 2. Pittman, Norris, 17:27; 3. Riley, Aurora, 17:28; 4. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 17:36; 5. Keller, Northwest, 17:54; 6. Willoughby, Bennington, 18:01; 7. Cooper, Norris, 18:03; 8. Mallisee, Mount Michael, 18:07; 9. Schroeder, Waverly, 18:08; 10. Miller, Bennington, 18:09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Seward 31, Norris 41, Bennington 48, Aurora 85, Northwest 86, York 99, Waverly 104, Beatrice 109, Crete 142, Doniphan-Trumbull 193.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Stuckey, York, 19:58; 2. Beisel, Seward,21:07; 3. Waldo, Waverly, 21:09; 4. Masco, Seward, 21:10; 5. Havlat, Norris, 21:11; 6. Jansen, Bennington, 21:15; 7. Calderon, Bennington, 21:18; 8. Gourlay, Norris, 21:35; 9. Kuehner, Aurora, 21:55; 10. Dorsey, Northwest, 21:58.
