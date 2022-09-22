Prep cross country results, 9/22

Cross country
NORTH STAR INVITE
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 60, Lincoln Southeast 82, Lincoln Pius X 89, Millard South 145, Lincoln North Star 154, Grand Island 155, Norfolk 174, Columbus 183, Blair 228, Omaha Central 236, Lincoln Northeast 307, Bellevue West 314, Lincoln East 385.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 15:33; 2. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 15:48; 3. Majerus, Lincoln Pius X 16:40; 4. Lawrence, Columbus, 16:42; 5. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 16:53.43; 6. Johnson, Lincoln Southeast, 16:53.77; 7. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 16:57; 8. Perez, Grand Island, 16:58.07; 9. Bitker, Lincoln North Star, 16:58.13; 10. Fricke, Blair, 17:03.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 79, Norfolk 81, Lincoln Pius X 102, Millard South 134, York 158, Grand Island 166, Lincoln Southeast 171, Bellevue West 174, Lincoln North Star 185, Blair 257, Omaha Burke 276, Lincoln Northeast 304, Lincoln East 313.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Stuckey, York, 19:08; 2. Durow, Millard South, 19:20; 3. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 19:38; 4. Godfrey, Norfolk, 19:43.05; 5. Stewart, Lincoln Pius X, 19:43.93; 6. Muller, Bellevue West, 19:49; 7. McNamara, Bellevue West, 19:53; 8. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 20:04; 9. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:15; 10. Kafka, Lincoln Southwest, 20:24.