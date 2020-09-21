Prep cross country results, 9/21

Cross country
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fort Calhoun 29, DC West 35, Roncalli Catholic 52, Concordia 55, Palmyra 58, Bishop Neumann 81.
TOP BOYS FINISHERS: 1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:12; 2. R. McArdle, DC West, 17:59; 3. Lampe, Roncalli Catholic, 18:01; 4. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:26; 5. Garvey, Concordia, 18:36; 6. Gaston, DC West, 18:40; 7. Mckennan, Fort Calhoun, 18:59; 8. Schinzel, Roncalli, 19:03; 9. Moyer, Palmyra, 19:05; 10. Berry, Palmyra, 19:47.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 28, Ashland-Greenwood, Fort Calhoun 41, Palmyra 45, Bishop Neumann 65.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS: 1. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 21:00; 2. Frey, Palmyra, 21:09.1; 3. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 21:09.3; 4. Paulson, DC West, 21:54; 5. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 22:24; 6. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 22:26; 7. A. Aydt, DC West, 22:29; 8. Morrison, DC West, 22:33; 9. McCarville, DC West, 22:49; 10. Palm, Palmyra, 22:51.
