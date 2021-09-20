Prep cross country results, 9/20

Cross country
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Roncalli 43, Bishop Neumann 46, Fort Calhoun 48, DC West 71, Palmyra 71, Concordia 76, Ashland-Greenwood 81.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lampe, Roncalli, 18:08; 2. Moyer, Palmyra 18:13; 3. Berry, Palmyra, 18:34; 4. Schwarte, Fort Calhoun, 19:09; 5. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 19:18; 6. Dieckman, Concordia, 19:21; 7. Schinzel, Roncalli, 19:26.3; 8. Gossin, Ashland-Greenwood, 19:26.4; 9. Imm, DC West, 19:31; 10. Maack, Ashland-Greenwood, 19:32.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: DC West 18, Palmyra 27, Fort Calhoun 42, Concordia 58.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Malousek, DC West, 20:34; 2. Frey, Palmyra, 20:36; 3. Paulson, DC West, 21:22; 4. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 21:36; 5. Morrison, DC West, 22:13; 6. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 22:30; 7. Palm, Palmyra, 22:40; 8. Lang, Palmyra, 22:43; 9. Grimm, DC West, 22:49; 10. Chambers, Palmyra, 23:06.