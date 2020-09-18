Prep cross country results, 9/18

Cross country
KEN ADKISSON INVITATIONAL
At Waverly
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Norris 34, Plattsmouth 41, Mount Michael 56, York 72, Elkhorn 87, Waverly 94, Ralston 119, Platteview 124, Beatrice 166, Palmyra 178, Crete 199, Syracuse 227.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Pinneo, York, 17:05; 2. Pittman, Norris, 17:12; 3 Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:18; 4. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:20; 5. Raszler, Platteview, 17:20; 6. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 17:27; 7. Cooper, Norris, 17:37; 8. Schroeder, Waverly, 17:37; 9. Zarraga, York, 17:43; 10. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 17:48.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn 21, Norris 39, Beatrice 85, Waverly 86, York 95, Platteview 117, Crete 129, Plattsmouht 131, Ralston 131, Syracuse 138.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Stuckey, York, 19:42; 2 Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:18; 3. Waldo, Waverly, 20:52; 4. Grasz, Elkhorn, 21:02; 5. Metschke, Elkhorn, 21:09; 6. Gourlay, Norris, 21:14; 7. Havlat, Norris, 21:20; 8. Thomas, Norris, 21:26; 9. Lawrence, Platteview, 21:42; 10. Hartman, Elkhorn, 21:58.
LINCOLN HIGH HAROLD SCOTT INVITE
At Pioneers Park
Thursday's results
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Millard West 29, Elkhorn South 81, Lincoln Southwest 92, Lincoln East 101, Lincoln Pius X 157, Lincoln Southeast 165, Kearney 193, Lincoln Northeast 238, Hastings 248, Lincoln High 256, Seward 263, Bellevue East 370.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 16:04; 2. Kirchner, Millard West, 16:19; 3. Snyder, Southwest, 16:21; 4. Romary, Northeast, 16:35; 5. Goetsche, Millard West, 16:47; 6. MacLeod, Millard West, 16:51; 7. Marshall, Millard West, 16:52; 8. Lauterbach, Southeast, 16:57; 9. Fey, Millard West, 16:58; 10. Reid, Southwest, 16:58.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 52, Lincoln Southwest 56, Millard West 67, Elkhorn South 108, Kearney 149, Seward 200, Lincoln Pius X 200, Hastings 223, Lincoln Southeast 226, Lincoln High 286, Lincoln Northeast 316, Bellevue East 321.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rinn, Southwest, 19:09; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 19:15; 3. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:24; 4. Espinosa, Hastings, 19:45; 5. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:52; 6. Gilbert, Millard West, 20:03; 7. Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:13; 8. Masco, Seward, 20:17; 9. Hartnett, Millard West, 20:17; 10. Dilsaver, Southwest, 20:19.
