Prep cross country results, 9/17

Cross country
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
At Skyview Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 45, Omaha Skutt 50, Norfolk 70, Harrisburg 83, Columbus 130, Omaha Burke 132, Omaha Central 199.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:15; 2. Weeg, Harrisburg, 16:21; 3. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:22.69; 4. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 16:39; 5. Haussler, Omaha Skutt, 16:46; 6. Yowell, Norfolk, 16:50; 7. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 16:52; 8. Fedde, Yankton, 16:54; 9. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 16:56; 10. Richter-Egger, Omaha Skutt, 16:58.
OTHER NOTABLES: 12. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 17:03; 21. Bernal, Lincoln North Star, 17:47; 24. Wagner, Lincoln North Star, 17:54; 27. Zastrow, Lincoln North Star, 18:02.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norfolk 35, Omaha Central 83, Harrisburg 84, Columbus 98, Lincoln North Star 112, Omaha Skutt 113, Omaha Burke 174.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chance, Yankton, 20:27; 2. Richards, Omaha Skutt, 20:40; 3. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:47; 4. Mortimer, Norfolk, 21:05.06; 5. Godfrey, Norfolk, 21:05.47; 6. McNamara, Bellevue West, 21:07; 7. Meier, Norfolk, 21:11; 8. Winter, Harrisburg, 21:13; 9. Savey, Harrisburg, 21:14.16; 10. Hartley, Omaha Central, 21:14.56.
OTHER NOTABLES: 16. Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star, 21:35; 32. Riedel, Lincoln North Star, 22:25.
WAVERLY INVITATIONAL
At Waverly HS
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 37, Mount Michael 40, Plattsmouth 61, Papillion-La Vista South 72, Elkhorn 84, York 96, Omaha Bryan 121, Platteview 172, Crete 180, Palmyra 187, Waverly 198, Beatrice 203, Syracuse 206, Ralston 233.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Pinneo, York, 17:05; 2. Boonstra, Norris, 17:11; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 17:15; 4. Storch, Mount Michael, 17:22; 5. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:25; 6. McCoy, Mount Michael, 17:28; 7. Pittman, Norris, 17:29; 8. Cooper, Norris, 17:32; 9. Schroll, Mount Michael, 17:34; 10. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:40.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 14, Papillion-La Vista South 68, Plattsmouth 77, York 81, Elkhorn 100, Palmyra 108, Waverly 124, Platteview 129, Beatrice 132, Crete 175, Ralston 192, Omaha Bryan 193.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Zavala, Norris, 19:43; 2. Thomas, Norris, 19:58; 3. Stuckey, York, 19:59; 4. Havlat, Norris, 20:16; 5. Frey, Palmyra, 20:28; 6. Lawrence, Platteview, 20:45; 7. Wallman, Norris, 20:50; 8. Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:59; 9. Schumacher, Papillion-La Vista South, 21:08; 10. Swanson, Beatrice, 21:20.