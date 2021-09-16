Prep cross country results, 9/16

Cross country
HAROLD SCOTT INVITATIONAL
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 61, Lincoln Southwest 99, Millard North 110, Lincoln Pius X 143, Millard South 157, Elkhorn South 159, Lincoln Southeast 197, Fremont 219, Omaha Westside 234, Kearney 273, Grand Island 287, Seward 313, Lincoln Northeast 322, Bellevue East 379, Lincoln High 388, Omaha South 394, Hastings 465, Omaha North 465.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 15:50; 2. Romary, Northeast, 16:18; 3. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:33; 4. Myers, Southwest, 16:34; 5. Johnson, Elkhorn South, 16:35; 6. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:49; 7. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:58; 8. Lauterbach, Southeast, 17:00; 9. Heller, Millard South, 17:03; 10. Dixon, Elkhorn South, 17:19.
OTHER NOTABLES: 14. Davy, Lincoln East, 17:36; 15. Arduser, Lincoln East, 17:43; 16. Dustin, Pius X, 17:55; 19. Franks, Lincoln East, 18:00; 20. Diedrichsen, Pius X, 18:02; 21. Brown, Southwest, 18:06; 23. Rinn, Southwest, 18:10; 24. Heller, Southeast, 18:11; 25. Antinoro, Southwest, 18:15; 26. Richert, Southwest, 18:17; 29. Burks, Lincoln High, 18:20.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 50, Elkhorn South 95, Omaha Westside 100, Fremont 101, Lincoln Southwest 109, Millard North 165, Kearney 180, Lincoln Pius X 189, Millard South 207, Lincoln Southeast 310, Grand Island 314, Hastings 319, Seward 355, Bellevue East 414, Lincoln Northeast 420, Omaha South 430.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. E. Dahl, Fremont, 18:54; 2. Sievers, Elkhorn South, 19:00; 3. Murray, Lincoln East, 19:31; 4. White, Omaha Westside, 19:41; 5. Dillon, Fremont, 20:16; 6. Neill, Elkorn South, 20:21; 7. Apel, Lincoln East, 20:23; 8. Young-Oestmann, Omaha Westside, 20:25; 9. Caruso, Millard North, 20:25; 10 Abels, Omaha Westside, 20:26.
OTHER NOTABLES: 11. Svehla, Lincoln East, 20:27; 12. Bartee, Lincoln High, 20:29; 13. Schwartz, Southwest, 20:42; 14. Harzberg, Lincoln East, 20:43; 15. Deutsch, Southwest, 20:47; 16. Coen, Southwest, 20:51; 17. Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:57; 18. Tvrdy, Pius X, 21:01; 23. Blehm, Southwest, 21:22; 25. Schutz, Lincoln East, 21:28; 27. Rasmussen, Lincoln East, 21:34; 28. Bedient, Pius X, 21:43; 30. Occansey, Pius X, 21:48.