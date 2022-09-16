Prep cross country results, 9/16

Cross country
KEN ADKISSON INVITE
At Waverly
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Plattsmouth 40, Mount Michael 44, Papillion-La Vista South 48, Norris 48, Waverly 120, Palmyra 120, Platteview 131, Beatrice 143, Elkhorn 146, Crete 174, Omaha Bryan 181, York 201, Ralston 228.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. McCoy, Mount Michael, 17:06.11; 2. Raszler, Platteview, 17:06.38; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:13; 4. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:21; 5. Geiger, Elkhorn, 17:32; 6. Behrens, Norris, 17:38.90; 7. Van Brocklin, Norris, 17:38.96; 8. Pinneo, York, 17:50.57; 9. Stamps, Papillion-La Vista South, 17:55; 10. Mallow, Papillion-La Vista South, 18:00.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 17, York 45, Waverly 63, Palmyra 65, Plattsmouth 79, Papillion-La Vista South, 79, Platteview 104, Beatrice 117, Elkhorn 158, Ralston 174.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Stuckey, York, 19:29; 2. Thomas, Norris, 20:06; 3. Zavala, Norris, 20:11; 4. Wallman, Norris, 20:13; 5. Steffensen, Waverly, 21:16; 6. Stewart, Platteview, 21:26; 7. Benes, Waverly, 21:52; 8. Petche, Norris, 21:54; 9. Hengten, Palmyra, 21:56; 10. Lawrence, Platteview, 22:02.