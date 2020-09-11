Prep cross country results, 9/11

Cross country
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
At Meadowlark GC
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Grand Island 43, North Platte 54, Lexington 66, Lincoln High 109, Kearney 116, Lincoln Northeast 144, Holdrege 196.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Caudy, North Platte, 15:49; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 15:50; 3. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:05; 4. Long, Grand Island, 16:37; 5. Sotelo, Lexington, 16:59; 6. San Miguel, North Platte, 17:00; 7. Dahlke, Kearney, 17:01; 8. Salazar, Lexington, 17:02.3; 9. Tompkins, Grand Island, 17:02.7; 10. McNeese, Lincoln High, 17:18.
OTHER NOTABLES: 17. Lawrence, Lincoln High, 17:30; 23. Burks, Lincoln High, 17:52; 25. Wenz, Lincoln Northeast, 17:56; 27. Kwiatkowski, Lincoln High, 17:57; 31. Weatherholt, Lincoln Northeast, 18:04; 37. Reynolds, Lincoln High, 18:12; 41. Eddins, Lincoln High, 18:21; 44. Duncan, Lincoln High, 18:36; 54. Dart, Lincoln Northeast, 19:03.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Kearney 36, North Platte 63, Grand Island 93, Lincoln High 93, Lexington 114, Lincoln Northeast 161, Holdrege 164.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Godwin, Kearney, 18:43; 2. Blaesi, North Platte, 19:43; 3. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 20:26; 4. Bonsall, Kearney, 20:29; 5. Bond, Kearney, 20:32; 6. DiLillo, Lincoln High, 20:35; 7. Ureste, Lexington, 20:38; 8. Agena, Lincoln High, 20:47; 9. Rivas, North Platte, 29:49; 10. Bartee, Lincoln High, 20:55.
OTHER NOTABLES: 37. Cervantes, Lincoln High, 22:58; 42. Buettner, Lincoln Northeast, 23:22; 44. Detweiler, Lincoln High, 23:25; 45. Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 23:27; 56. Zamora, Lincoln Northeast, 24:32; Friedman, Lincoln High, 24:45.1; 63. Neeman, Lincoln Northeast, 24:45.8; 64. Jacobo, Lincoln High, 24:46.
