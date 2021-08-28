Prep cross country results, 8/28

Cross country
JOHN VOTTA INVITE
At Norris
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn North 26, Norris 33, Lincoln High 60, Elkhorn 60, Lincoln Northeast 67, Crete 136, Waverly 151, Tri County 151, Syracuse 162, Beatrice 168.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 17:13.58; 2. Grigsby, Elkhorn North, 18:3165; 3. Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 18:34.58; 4. Cooper, Norris, 18:37.32; 5. Burks, Lincoln High, 18:38.80; 6. Walters, Elkhorn, 18:39.41; 6. Walters, Elkhorn, 18:39.41; 7. Pittman, Norris, 18:40.04; 8. Dart, Lincoln Northeast, 18:43.41; 9. Van Brocklin, Norris, 18:50.10; 10. Pithan, Elkhorn North, 18:50.10.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norris 16, Elkhorn North 32, Beatrice 74, Elkhorn 86, Waverly 88, Lincoln High 118, Crete 122, Lincoln Northeast 131, Tri County 131.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Thomas, Norris, 21:01.46; 2. Bartee, Lincoln High, 21:10.73; 3. Zavala, Norris, 21:13.94; 4. Havlat, Norris, 21:20.75; 5. Grasz, Elkhorn, 21:34.27; 6. Prince, Elkhorn North, 21:49.67; 7. Ford, Elkhorn North, 22:07.74; 8. Talero, Norris, 22:28.34; 9. Mead, Elkhorn North, 22:34.08; 10. Stodden, Elkhorn North, 22:56.49.