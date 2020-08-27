 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country results, 8/27
View Comments
agate

Prep cross country results, 8/27

{{featured_button_text}}
High school cross country logo 2014

Cross country

AUBURN INVITATIONAL

BOYS TEAM SCORING: Louisville 34, DC West 43, Platteview 57, Nebraska City 71, Falls City 80, E-M/Weeping Water 84, Auburn 96, Conestoga 142, JCC 156.

BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Bottom, Falls City, 18:02; 2. McArdle, DC West, 18:36; 3. Barnes, Louisville, 18:49; 4. Hawley, Falls City, 18:58; 5. Ball, Louisville, 19:02; 6. Raszler, Platteview, 19:08; 7. Musa, Nebraska City, 19:17; 8. Perry, Auburn, 19:28; 9. Gaston, DC West, 19:34; 10. Heard, Louisville, 19:46.

GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 18, Nebraska City 51, Auburn 53, Falls City 55, Platteview 73, E-M/Weeping Water 97.

GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Binder, Auburn, 21:42; 2. McDonald, JCC, 22:07; 3. Malousek, DC West, 22:52; 4. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 23:11; 5. McCarville, DC West, 23:29; 6. Malousek, DC West, 23:34; 7. Lawrence, Platteview, 23:50; 8. Aydt, DC West, 23:52; 9. Korytowski, Louisville, 23:55; 10. Morrison, DC West, 23:57.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Run this way: How one Lincoln East runner found her way to cross country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News