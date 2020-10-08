Prep cross country results, 10/8

Cross country
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 51, Lincoln North Star 76, Lincoln Southwest 92, Norfolk 108, Lincoln East 116, Grand Island 184, Lincoln Pius X 191, Columbus 237, Lincoln Southeast 241, Lincoln High 251, Kearney 253, Lincoln Northeast 305.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chot, Lincoln North Star, 16:07; 2. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:12; 3. Snyder, Lincoln Southwest, 16:32; 4. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:34; 5. Wagner, Fremont, 16:36; 6. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:37; 7. Waters, Fremont, 16:48; 8. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:52; 9. Reid, Lincoln Southwest, 16:53.97; 10. Zaborowski, Lincoln North Star, 17:09.
OTHER NOTABLES: 11. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 17:14; 15. Duerk, Lincoln Southwest, 17:24; 16. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:27; 18. Graff, Lincoln East, 17:35; 19. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:36; 24. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 17:41.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Fremont 35, Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln East 60, Kearney 108, Norfolk 182, Lincoln Southeast 183, Lincoln Pius X 206, Columbus 244, Grand Island 258, Lincoln High 261, Lincoln North Star 270, Lincoln Northeast 305.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:19; 2. Godwin, Kearney, 19:23; 3. Apel, I., Lincoln East, 20:02; 4. Hemmer, Fremont, 20:28; 5. Bracker, Fremont, 20:31; 6. Dillon, Fremont, 20:32; 7. Svehla, Lincoln East, 20:34; 8. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 20:35; 9. Dahl, Fremont, 20:36; 10. Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:42.
OTHER NOTABLES: 12. Korus, Lincoln Pius X, 20:53; 14. Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 21:01; 16. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 21:03; 17. Muma, Lincoln East, 21:16; 18. Smid, Lincoln Southwest, 21:19; 22. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 21:26; 23. Wissing, Lincoln East, 21:27; 24. Jonson, Lincoln Southwest, 21:28.62; 25. Searcey, Lincoln Southeast, 21:28.68.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Plattsmouth 12, Nebraska City 46, Platteview 52, Ralston 54, Beatrice 82; Wahoo 93.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:10; 2. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 17:18; 3. Raszler, Platteview, 17:39; 4. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:55; 5. Moss, Plattsmouth, 18:04; 6. Musa, Nebraska City, 18:09; 7. Kelsey, Ralston, 18:11; 8. Reynolds, Wahoo, 18:12; 9. Rico, Nebraska City, 18:17; 10. Tolliver, Platteview, 18:18.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Nebraska City 35, Beatrice 37, Platteview 41, Ralston 56, Plattsmouth 57, Wahoo 78.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lawrence, Platteview, 21:20; 2. Skerston, Ralston, 21:38.4; 3. Frerichs, Beatrice, 21:38.9; 4. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 21:50; 5. Perrett, Beatrice, 22:10; 6. Clarke, Platteview, 22:31; 7. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 23:03; 8. Fulton, Nebraska City, 23:10; 9. Wiebelhaus, Platteview, 23:13; 10. Willits, Ralston, 23:20.
EMC CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Norris 19, Bennington 32, Elkhorn North 60, Blair 69, Elkhorn 77, Waverly 78.
BOYS TOP FINSIHERS: 1. Pittman, Norris, 17:52; 2. Miller, Bennington, 17:54; 3. Boonstra, Norris, 18:02; 4. Schroeder, Waverly, 18:13; 5. Grigsby, Elkhorn North, 18:14; 6. Coltvet, Elkhorn, 18:20; 7. Cooper, Norris, 18:26; 8. Nelson, Norris, 18:31; 9. Willoughby, Bennington, 18:35; 10. B. Olbrich, Bennington, 18:36.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Elkhorn 24, Blair 45, Elkhorn North 51, Norris 57, Bennington 62, Waverly 112.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Yardley, Elkhorn, 20:34; 2. Prince, Elkhorn North, 21:24; 3. Havlat, Norris, 21:30; 4. Grasz, Elkhorn, 21:32; 5. Czapla, Blair, 21:37; 6. Jansen, Bennington, 21:39; 7. Calderon, Bennington, 21:53; 8. Mead, Elkhorn North, 21:57; 9. Metschke, Elkhorn, 22:07; 10. Espinoza, Elkhorn, 22:08.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS TEAM SCORING: 1. Fort Calhoun 23, DC West 34, Arlington 40, Louisville 67, Conestoga 101, Yutan 104, Logan View 110, Raymond Central 164.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:17; 2. McArdle, DC West, 18:05; 3. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:08; 4. Gaston, DC West, 18:12; 5. Grefe, Arlington, 18:13; 6. May, Arlington, 18:28; 7. Barnes, Louisville, 18:32.7; 8. Heard, Louisville, 18:32.8; 9. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 18:48.01; 10. Mckennan, Fort Calhoun, 18:48.02.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: DC West 19, Ashland-Greenwood 43, Fort Calhoun 69, Syracuse 71, Conestoga 78, Arlington 92, Logan View 93.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. O. Malousek, DC West, 20:40; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:59; 3. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 21:18; 4. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 21:36; 5. M. Malusek, DC West, 21:49; 6. Korytowski, Louisville, 25:53; 7. Morrison, DC West, 21:55; 8. Paulson, DC West, 21:56; 9. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 22:23; 10. Walsh, Ashland-Greenwood, 23:30.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!