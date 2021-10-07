Prep cross country results, 10/7

Cross country
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Kearney Country Club
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fremont 33, Lincoln East 79, Lincoln North Star 100, Lincoln Southwest 123, Norfolk 129, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast 200, Columbus 210, Grand Island 224, Lincoln High 261, Lincoln Northeast 268, Kearney 283.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:02; 2. Ochoa, Norfolk, 16:03; 3. Garcia, Grand Island, 16:17; 4. Waters, Fremont, 16:21.2; 5. Taylor, Fremont, 16:21.4; 6. Miller, Fremont, 16:28; 7. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:36; 8. Ladd, Fremont, 16:39; 9. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:44.2; 10. Gonzalez, Fremont, 16:44.8.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 11. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:48; 12. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:51; 13. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 16:567; 16. Davy, Lincoln East, 17:12; 17. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 17:23; 18. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 17:27; 19. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius, 17:29; 20. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 17:31; 21. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:32; 23. Franks, Lincoln East, 17:36; 24. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 17:37.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 33, Fremont 51, Lincoln Southwest 85, Kearney 156, Lincoln Pius X 162, Norfolk 181, Lincoln North Star 195, Columbus 210, Grand Island 222, Lincoln Southeast 262, Lincoln High 297, Lincoln Northeast 320.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Dahl, Fremont, 18:32; 2. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:46; 3. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:12; 4. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:41; 5. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:44.0; 6. Wagner, Fremont, 19:44.5; 7. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:46; 8. Dillon, Fremont, 19:56; 9. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 19:59; 10. Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:07.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 11. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 20:11; 12. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:13; 13. Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:22; 17. Rassmussen, Lincoln East, 20:54; 20. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 21:08; 23. Blehm,, Lincoln Southwest, 21:22; 24. Occansey, Lincoln Pius X, 21:23.
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Boys Town
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Norris 24, Bennington 38, Elkhorn North 52, Elkhorn 54, Blair 57, Waverly 103.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Boonstra, Norris, 17:00; 2. Fricke, Blair, 17:19; 3. Pittman, Norris, 17:28; 4. Olbrich, Bennington, 17:31; 5. Grigsby, Elkhorn North, 17:33; 6. Sinnott, Elkhorn North, 17:34; 7. Cooper, Norris, 18:09.5; 8. Ienn, Elkhorn, 18:09.9; 9. Burton, Bennington, 18:18; 10. Bartels, Bennington, 18:23.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 17, Bennington 36, Elkhorn North 44, Blair 67, Elkhorn 94, Waverly 102.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Zavala, Norris, 20:08; 2. Thomas, Norris, 20:10; 3. Calderon, Bennington, 20:19; 4. Prince, Elkhorn North, 20:27; 5. Havlat, Norris, 20:29; 6. Grasz, Elkhorn, 20:33; 7. Ford, Elkhorn North, 20:46.6; 8. Schrick, Blair, 20:46.9; 9. Wallman, Norris, 21:03; 10. Jansen, Bennington, 21:11.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Arlington
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Fort Calhoun 25, Arlington 48, DC West 53, Louisville 68, Logan View 91, Yutan 119, Raymond Central 124, Syracuse, 125, Ashland-Greenwood 132, Conestoga 148.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. May, Arlington, 17:02; 2. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:12; 3. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:22; 4. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17:24; 5. Gaston, DC West, 17:31; 6. Francis, Logan Viwe, 17:53; 7. Flesner, Arlingtoln, 17:58; 8. Peters, Logan View, 18:18.3; 9. Barnes, Louisville, 18:18.7; 10. Euans, Louisville, 18:22.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: DC West 25, Arlington 28, Fort Calhoun 53, Conestoga 57, Logan View 67.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Green, Arlingtoln, 18:50; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:22; 3. O;Daniel, Arlington, 20:39; 4. O. Malousek, DC West, 20:49; 5. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:53; 6. M. Malousek, DC West, 21:31; 7. Paulson, DC West, 21:32; 8. Morrison, DC West, 21:36; 9. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 21:56; 10. Grimm, DC West, 22:31.
CENTRAL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At York CC
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lexington 20, Seward 52, York 67, Aurora 74, Northwest 78, Holdrege 102, Adams Central 121, Schuyler 130, Crete 167, Columbus Lakeview 221.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Bonifas, Adams Central, 16:42; 2. Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 17:04; 3. Pinneo, York, 17:09; 4. Nottingham, Seward, 17:10; 5. Aguado-Mendez, Lexinton, 17:20; 6. Ureste, Lexington, 17:28; 7. Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 17:33; 8. Converse, Lexington, 17:44; 9. Standifer, Seward, 17;46; 10. Sutherland, Northwest, 17:51.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Northwest 33, Lexington 43, York, 55, Seward 69, Aurora 74, Schuyler 83, Adams Central 126, Crete 131, Columbus Lakeview 179.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: Stuckey, York, 19:55; 2. Lilienthal, Northwest, 21:03; 3. Deanda, Schuyler, 21:04; 4. Kuehner, Aurora, 21:11; 5. Keller, Northwest, 21:18; 6. Ureste, Lexington, 21:22; 7. Dorsey, Northwest, 21:33; 8. Armstrong, Lexington, 21:39; 9. Gottschalk, Seward, 21:41; 10. Lancaster, Adams Central, 21:42.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Lake Wanahoo
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Not provided.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rasler, Platteview, 17:23; 2. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:31; 3. Musa, Nebraska City, 17:39; 4. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:41; 5. Campin, Plattsmouth, 18:00; 6. Houghton, Nebraska City, 18;16; 7. Shellito, Wahoo, 18:20; 8. Rico, Nebraska City, 18:25; 9. Adamec, Wahoo, 18:34; 10. Beccard, Nebraska City, 18:40.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Not provided.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lawrence, Platteview, 20:21; 2. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 20:42; 3. Stewart, Platteview, 20:49; 4. Swanson, Beatrice, 20:53; 5. Skerston, Ralston, 21:16; 6. Barnes, Plattsmouth, 21:55; 7. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 22:14; 8. Perrett, Beatrice, 22:18; 9. Madison, Nebraska City, 22:35; 10. Dix, Plattmouth, 22:35.