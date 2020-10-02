Prep cross country results, 10/2

Cross country
LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS CHAMPIONSHIP
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 39, Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln Southeast 105, Lincoln High 131, Lincoln Northeast 144.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Chot, North Star, 15:41; 2. Snyder, Southwest, 15:49; 3. Romary, Northeast, 16:14; 4. Wasserman, North Star, 16:36; 5. Lauterbach, Southeast, 16:49; 6. Reid, Southwest, 16:52; 7. Zaborowski, North Star, 16:52; 8. Volkmer, East, 16:59; 9. Arduser, East, 17:00; 10. Duerk, Southwest, 17:01;
11. Montes, North Star, 17:05; 12. Allen, East, 17:07; 13. Graff, East, 17:10; 14. Meyer, East, 17:12; 15. Crotteau, Southeast, 17:20; 16. Dunaski, North Star, 17:20; 17. Nguyen, North Star, 17:33; 18. Lawrence, Lincoln High, 17:39; 19. Myers, Southwest, 17:45; 20. Davy, East, 17:49.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln East 25, Lincoln Southwest 30, Lincoln Southeast 97, Lincoln North Star 121, Lincoln High 136, Lincoln Northeast 144.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rinn, Southwest, 18:49; 2. Apel, East, 19:18; 3. Svehla, East, 19:55; 4. Schutz, East, 20:04; 5. Schwartz, Southwest, 20:04; 6. Coen, Southwest, 20:11; 7. Rasmussen, East, 20:22; 8. Smid, Southwest, 20:29; 9. Hanger, East, 20:32; 10. Jonson, Southwest, 20:46;
11. Badura, Northeast, 20:47; 12. Wissing, East, 20:49; 13. Searcey, Southeast, 20:51; 14. Anderson, East, 21:01; 15. Schwensen, Southwest, 21:03; 16. Travis, North Star, 21:03; 17. Olsen, Southeast, 21:05; 18. Agena, Lincoln High, 21:07; 19. Schmidt, Southwest, 21:10; 20. Weber, East, 21:14.
RICH ZIGLER XC INVITATIONAL
Syracuse Country Club
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Plattsmouth 31, Lincoln Pius X 41, Mount Michael 45, Aurora 64, Wilber 68, Nebraska City 101, Fairbury 165, Conestoga 167, Falls City 172, Beatrice 174, Auburn 206, Syracuse 226.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lokken, Wilber, 16:13; 2. Dustin, Pius X, 16:18; 3. Campin, Plattsmouth, 16:21; 4. Wooten, Plattsmouth, 16:22; 5. Sorensen, Mount Michael, 16:29; 6. Greisen, Pius X, 16:35; 7. Riley, Aurora, 16:37; 8. Hoover, Wilber, 16:43; 9. Bottom, Falls City, 16:54; 10. Dix, Plattsmouth, 16:56.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Pius X 27, Aurora 52, Beatrice 53, Ashland-Greenwood 72, Nebraska City 81, Auburn 101, Plattsmouth 108, Syracuse 110, Fairbury 135.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Binder, Auburn, 19:37; 2. Kuehner, Aurora, 19:48; 3. Tweton, Ashland-Greenwood, 19:55; 4. Korus, Pius X, 20:07; 5. Tvrdy, Pius X, 20:08; 6. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:10; 7. Wilkinson, Syracuse, 20:24; 8. Hanus, Pius X, 20:40.45, 9. Schaulis, Nebraska City, 20:40.47; 10. Oswald, Aurora, 20:43.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!