Prep cross country results, 10/1

Cross country
LPS CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Pioneers Park
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 38, Lincoln North Star 40, Lincoln Southwest 66, Lincoln Southeast 120, Lincoln Northeast 123, Lincoln High 146.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:00; 2. Volkmer, Lincoln East, 16:24; 3. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 16:26; 4. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:32; 5. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 16:39; 6. Graff, Lincoln East, 16:48; 7. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 16:54; 8. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 17:09; 9. Davy, Lincoln East, 17:17; 10. Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:18.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East 24, Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln North Star 100, Lincoln Southeast 110, Lincoln Northeast 136, Lincoln High 145.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:46; 2. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:07; 3. Apel, Lincoln East, 19:22; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:29; 5. Bartee, Lincoln High, 19:44; 6. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 19:57; 7. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 19:59; 8. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 20:04; 9. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:10; 10. Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:14.
AQUINAS INVITE
At David City GC
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Milford 23, Fort Calhoun 29, Seward 39, BRLD 94, Crete 103, Bishop Neumann 113, Logan View 130, Oakland-Craig 153, Aquinas 155, Columbus Lakeview 172, David City 185.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Nottingham, Seward, 17:09; 2. Eickhoff, Milford, 17:26; 3. E. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:31; 4. Reitz, Milford, 17:35; 5. Rupp, Fort Calhoun, 17;37; 6. L. Olberding, Fort Calhoun, 17:46; 7. Roth, Milford, 17:48; 8. Standifer, Seward, 17:57; 9. Schlichting, BRLD, 18:06; 10. Baack, Milford, 18:09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Milford 34, Seward 38, Fort Calhoun 50, Crete 60, Oakland-Craig 68, Logan View 78, Columbus Lakeview 113.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kenning, Milford, 19:55; 2. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 20:47; 3. G. Frasher, Aquinas, 20:50; 4. M. Frasher, Aquinas, 20:51; 5. Bench, Fort Calhoun, 20:59; 6. Greisen, Seward, 21:07; 7. Gottschalk, Seward, 21:35; 8. Cardoso, Crete, 21:55; 9. Drowne, Fort Calhoun, 22:09; 10. Weaklend, Logan View, 22:12.
RICH ZIEGLER INVITE
At Syracuse CC
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 24, Mount Michael 37, Plattsmouth 46, Nebraska City 60, Aurora 87, Beatrice 141, Auburn 158, Syracuse 167, Thayer Central 169, Norris 178, Fairbury 198, Ashland-Greenwood 221, Falls City 231, Conestoga 233, Wilber-Clatonia 255.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:03; 2. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 17:05.1; 3. Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:05.8; 4. Storch, Mount Michael, 17:06; 5. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:10; 6. Schroll, Mount Michael, 17:11; 7. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:12; 8. Houghton, Nebraska City, 17:19; 9. Diedricksen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:24; 10. M. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 17:29.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 12. G. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 17:31; 18. Woosley, Lincoln Pius X, 17;55.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 21, Plattsmouth 31, Aurora 63, Auburn 83, Falls City 103, Nebraska City 109, Beatrice 118, Thayer Central 140, Norris 142, Fairbury 144, Wilber-Clatonia 197.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kuehner, Aurora, 20:11; 2. Parriott, Conestoga, 20:18; 3. Tvrdy, Lincoln Pius X, 20:26; 4. Occansey, Lincoln Pius X, 20:41; 5. Bedient, Lincoln Pius X, 20:47; 6. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 20:48; 7. Escritt, Thayer Central, 21:36; 8. Barnes, Plattsmouth, 21:37; 9. Becker, Auburn, 21:38; 10. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 21:39.
OTHER LINCOLN NOTABLES: 13. Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, 21:53; 14. Vacek, Lincoln Pius X, 21:55; 16. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 22:03.