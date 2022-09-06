Prep cross country ratings, 9/6

Cross country
NXCCA RANKINGS
CLASS B BOYS: 1. Lexington, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Mount Michael, 4. Norris, 5. Gering, 6. South Sioux City, 7. GI Northwest, 8. Bennington, 9. Plattsmouth, 10. Elkhorn North.
CLASS B GIRLS: 1. Norris, 2. Bennington, 3. Elkhorn North, 4. Omaha Skutt, 5. Scottsbluff, 6. York, 7. Omaha Duchesne, 8. Lexington, 9. Northwest, 10. Blair.
CLASS C BOYS: 1. Gothenburg, 2. Lincoln Christian, 3. Fort Calhoun, 4. Broken Bow, 5. Milford, 6. Minden, 7. Holdrege, 8. Arlington, 9. Aurora, 10. DC West.
CLASS C GIRLS: 1. McCook, 2. Chadron, 3. Minden, 4. DC West, 5. Sidney, 6. Aurora, 7. Wayne, 8. Lincoln Christian. 9. Auburn, 10. Arlington.