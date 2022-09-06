 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco
agate

Prep cross country ratings, 9/6

  • 0

Cross country

NXCCA RANKINGS

CLASS B BOYS: 1. Lexington, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Mount Michael, 4. Norris, 5. Gering, 6. South Sioux City, 7. GI Northwest, 8. Bennington, 9. Plattsmouth, 10. Elkhorn North.

CLASS B GIRLS: 1. Norris, 2. Bennington, 3. Elkhorn North, 4. Omaha Skutt, 5. Scottsbluff, 6. York, 7. Omaha Duchesne, 8. Lexington, 9. Northwest, 10. Blair.

CLASS C BOYS: 1. Gothenburg, 2. Lincoln Christian, 3. Fort Calhoun, 4. Broken Bow, 5. Milford, 6. Minden, 7. Holdrege, 8. Arlington, 9. Aurora, 10. DC West.

CLASS C GIRLS: 1. McCook, 2. Chadron, 3. Minden, 4. DC West, 5. Sidney, 6. Aurora, 7. Wayne, 8. Lincoln Christian. 9. Auburn, 10. Arlington.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Improvement on O-line, and three other Husker takeaways

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News