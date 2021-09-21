Prep cross country ratings, 9/21

Lincoln Journal Star
Cross country
NXCCA RANKINGS
CLASS B BOYS: 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Lexington, 3. Norris, 4. Bennington, 5. Mount Michael, 6. Elkhorn North, 7. Northwest, 8. Blair, 9. Plattsmouth, 10. Gering.
CLASS B GIRLS: 1. Norris, 2. Elkhorn North, 3. McCook, 4. Omaha Skutt, 5. Bennington, 6. Blair, 7. Omaha Duchesne, 8. Northwest, 9. Lexington, 10. Platteview.
CLASS C BOYS: 1. Sidney, 2. Milford, 3. Lincoln Christian, 4. Fort Calhoun, 5. Arlington, 6. Broken Bow, 7. Minden, 8. DC West, 9. Gothenburg, 10. Lincoln Lutheran.
CLASS C GIRLS: 1. DC West, 2. Arlington, 3. Sidney, 4. Minden, 5. Lincoln Christian, 6. Chadron, 7. Ogallala, 8. Pierce, 9. Milford, 10. Wayne.
