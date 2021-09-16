Prep cross country ratings, 9/16

Lincoln Journal Star
Cross country
NXCCA RANKINGS
CLASS A BOYS: 1. Millard West, 2. Fremont, 3. Gretna, 4. Lincoln East, 5. Lincoln North Star, 6. Creighton Prep, 7. Papillion-La Vista South, 8, Norfolk, 9. Lincoln Pius X, 10. Elkhorn South.
CLASS A GIRLS: 1. Lincoln East, 2. Fremont, 3. Millard West, 4. Elkhorn South, 5. Omaha Westside, 6. Papillion-La Vista South, 7. Lincoln Southwest, 8. Gretna, 9. North Platte, 10. Lincoln Pius X.
