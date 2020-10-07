 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep cross country ratings, 10/7
View Comments
agate

Prep cross country ratings, 10/7

{{featured_button_text}}
Harold Scott Invitational cross country, 9.17

Kearney's Hannah Godwin (left) and Lincoln Southwest's Bri Rinn battle up a hill at the Harold Scott Invitational cross country meet Thursday at Pioneers Park.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Cross country

NXCAA RATINGS

CLASS A BOYS: 1. Millard West, 2. Fremont, 3. Lincoln North Star, 4. Creighton Prep, 5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6. Elkhorn South, 7. Gretna, 8.  Lincoln East, 9. Lincoln Southwest, 10. Norfolk.

CLASS A GIRLS: 1. Fremont, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4. Lincoln Southwest, 5. Millard West, 6. Omaha Marian, 7. Millard North, 8. Kearney, 9. Elkhorn South, 10. Omaha Westside.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Run this way: How one Lincoln East runner found her way to cross country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News