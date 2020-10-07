Prep cross country ratings, 10/7

Cross country
NXCAA RATINGS
CLASS A BOYS: 1. Millard West, 2. Fremont, 3. Lincoln North Star, 4. Creighton Prep, 5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6. Elkhorn South, 7. Gretna, 8. Lincoln East, 9. Lincoln Southwest, 10. Norfolk.
CLASS A GIRLS: 1. Fremont, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4. Lincoln Southwest, 5. Millard West, 6. Omaha Marian, 7. Millard North, 8. Kearney, 9. Elkhorn South, 10. Omaha Westside.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!