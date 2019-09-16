Cross country
RATINGS
CLASS A
Boys (first-place votes);Pts.
1. Lincoln Southwest (12);151
2. Fremont (4);137
3. Lincoln North Star (1);133
4. Millard West;130
5. Papillion-La Vista South;111
6. Creighton Prep;74
7. Gretna;57
8. Lincoln East;53
9. Grand Island;24
10. Elkhorn South;21
Others receiving votes: Omaha South, Omaha Burke, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Central, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North.
Girls (first-place votes);Pts.
1. Lincoln East (13);148
2. Fremont (2);131
3. Papillion-La Vista South;124
4. Lincoln Southwest;97
5. Elkhorn;81
6. Millard West;65
7. Elkhorn South;40
8. Omaha Marian;39
9. Kearney;37
10. Omaha Central;17
Others receiving votes: Lincoln High, Millard North, Lincoln Pius X, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Westside, Millard South.