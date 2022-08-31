Prep cross country preview: A look at how the 10 Lincoln teams stack up

Here's a closer look at the 10 high school cross country teams in Lincoln.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Joe Manley (first year).

Boys outlook: Carter Hohlen returns to lead the Crusaders after finishing seventh at the Class C state meet last year.

Girls outlook: Christian was the Class C state runner-up last season and returns three runners from that team.

Lincoln East

Coach: Brian Kabourek (eighth year).

Boys outlook: East had a great season last year, going from ninth at state in 2020 to fourth. Senior Isaac Graff is back after finishing 19th at state last year.

Girls outlook: The Spartans are favored to win a fifth straight state title after returning the entire roster that ran at state last season — Peyton Svehla, Mia Murray, Izzy Apel, Ella Herzberg, Berlyn Schutz, Jordyn Wissing and Brookelyn Rasmussen. There are also some freshmen who could challenge for varsity spots.

Lincoln High

Coach: Brad Rettig (seventh year).

Boys outlook: The Links opened the season with a fourth-place finish at the Norris Invitational last week.

Girls outlook: Senior Kennedy Bartee finished sixth at state last season and returns. She was the second-fastest runner from a Lincoln school in the race. This season she's already won the Norris Invite.

Lincoln Lutheran

Coach: Gary Bredehoft (16th year).

Boys outlook: The Warriors finished eighth at the Class C state meet, and with many of their top runners back have sights set on a top state finish. Logan Lebo finished 13th at state and is back.

Girls outlook: Sawyer Benne finished 20th at state last season as a freshman and looks to continue to move up after a strong track season.

Northeast

Coach: John Snoozy (25th year).

Boys outlook: The Rockets are young, and will be led by junior Liam Reanard and sophomores Chase Thomas and Tommy Lorensen. The Rockets’ star from the last few years, Daniel Romary, is now on the cross country team at Iowa State.

Girls outlook: Junior Allison Badura is the Rockets’ best runner. She qualified for state her first two seasons. She started this season with a 13th-place finish at the Norris Invite.

Northwest

Coach: Daniel Bax (first year).

Boys outlook: The first-year program will be led by freshmen and sophomores.

Girls outlook: Junior Allana Detweiler led the team at its first-ever meet last week at Norris, finishing 41st.

North Star

Coach: Matt Musiel (20th year).

Boys outlook: North Star will have a lot of new varsity runners.

Girls outlook: Senior Bri Travis returns after finishing 21st at state last season.

Pius X

Coach: Bill Rice (first year).

Boys outlook: Pius X returns four runners from a team that finished ninth at state last season — Maceo Nielsen, George Ivanov, Tyler Diedrichsen and Jacob Winters. This is the start of a new era for the program after George O’Boyle stepped down after 54 years as head coach. O'Boyle has stayed on as an assistant coach.

Girls outlook: The Bolts are young, but Rice is excited to see how much they improve during the season. Pius X is once again one of the smallest schools in Class A for cross country.

Southeast

Coach: David Nebel (21st year).

Boys outlook: The Knights return a good group and should have a chance to move up from a fourth-place finish in the city last season.

Girls outlook: Southeast’s top runners include Emma von Scheliha, Maizie Stricker, Corinne Barber, Simone Gergen and Eve Nelson.

Southwest

Coach: Ryan Salem (15th year).

Boys outlook: The Silver Hawks should be one of the top teams in the city, with most of their top runners back from a team that was eighth at state. Junior Max Myers is one of the top runners in the state.

Girls outlook: Southwest finished third at state last year, but six of its seven runners at state were seniors. Senior Lily Schwartz should be the Silver Hawks’ top runner.

-- Brent C. Wagner