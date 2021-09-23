Prep cross country, 9/23

Cross country
LINCOLN NORTH STAR INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln North Star 42, Lincoln Southwest 70, Lincoln Pius X 85, Omaha Burke 117, Lincoln Southeast 136, Elkhorn North 154, Blair 188, Lincoln Northeast 194, Bellevue East 265, Omaha Central 276, Elkhorn 287, Bellevue West 300, Lincoln East 372.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:31; 2. Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:37; 3. Lauterbach, Lincoln Southeast, 16:45; 4. Nguyen, Lincoln North Star, 17:06; 5. Dunaski, Lincoln North Star, 17:19; 6. Grigsby, Elkhorn North, 17:33; 7. Vasquez, Omaha Burke, 17:41; 8. Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 17:44; 9. Fricke, Blair, 17:45; 10. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 17:46; 11. Montes, Lincoln North Star, 17:46; 12. Greisen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:49; 13. Brown, Lincoln Southwest, 17:50; 14. Bernal, Lincoln North Star, 17:53; 15. Richert, Lincoln Southwest, 17:54; 16. Diedrichsen, Lincoln Pius X, 17:55; 18. Sellhorn, Lincoln Pius X, 18:03; 19. M. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 18:05; 21. G. Ivanov, Lincoln Pius X, 18:05; 24. Heller, Lincoln Southeast, 18:25; 25. Wagner, Lincoln North Star, 18:27; 29. Steuter, Lincoln Pius X, 18:32.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 27, Fremont 98, Lincoln Pius X 124, Blair 134, Omaha Central 136, Elkhorn North 151, Bellevue West 167, Lincoln Southeast 177, Lincoln North Star 178, Omaha Burke 234, Lincoln Northeast 272, Bellevue East 353, Lincoln East 360.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Rinn, Lincoln Southwest, 19:38; 2. Dahl, Fremont, 20:24; 3. Coen, Lincoln Southwest, 20:28; 4. Deutsch, Lincoln Southwest, 20:35; 5. Muller, Bellevue West, 20:37; 6. Schrick, Blair, 20:41; 7. Travis, Lincoln North Star, 20:46; 8. Schwartz, Lincoln Southwest, 20:50; 9. Tvrdy, Lincoln Pius X, 20:54; 10. Occansey, Lincoln Pius X, 21:22; 11. Blehm, Lincoln Southwest, 21:34; 12. Badura, Lincoln Northeast, 21:37; 19. Prichard, Lincoln Pius X, 22:04; 20. Byers, Lincoln Southwest, 22:05; 21. Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star, 22:11; 25. Olsen, Lincoln Southeast, 22:24; 29. McFadden, Lincoln North Star, 22:42.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL INVITE
At North Bend GC
BOYS TEAMS SCORES: Wahoo 26, Schuyler 35, Omaha Roncalli 80, Logan View 83, Bishop Neumann 89, North Bend Central 118, Aquinas 121, Oakland-Craigh 128, Pender 130, Ashland-Greenwood 131.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Lampe, Omaha Roncalli, 18:01; 2. Carrasco, Schuyler, 18:02; 3. Shellito, Wahoo, 18:05; 4. Francis, Logan View, 18:06; 5. Bywater, Schuyler, 18:56; 6. Robinson, Wahoo, 19:09; 7. Adamec, Wahoo, 19:10; 8. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann, 19:15; 9. Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 19:16; 10. Kleffner, Wahoo, 19:17.
GIRLS TEAMS SCORES: Schuyler 28, North Bend Central 40, Logan View 48, East Butler 54, Wahoo 67, Oakland-Craig 87.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Nelson, Oakland-Craig, 21:01; 2. Morris, Pender, 21:08; 3. Deanda, Schuyler, 21:15; 4. Frasher, Aquinas, 22:08; 5. Emanuel, North Bend Central, 22:14; 6. Bourek, North Bend Central, 22:15; 7. Bodlak, Pender, 22:19; 8. Frasher, Aquinas, 22:28; 9. Beacom, Logan View, 22:32; 10. Weaklend, Logan View, 22:35.
NEBRASKA CITY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Not provided.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Moss, Plattsmouth, 17:06; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 17:16; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 17:28; 4. Campin, Plattsmouth, 17:44; 5. Jorgenson, Sidney, 17:49; 6. Rico, Nebraska City, 17:57; 7. Musa, Nebraska City, 18:28; 8. Beccard, Nebraska City, 18:29; 9. Reicks, Plattsmouth, 18:34; 10. Aue, Auburn, 18:36.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Not provided.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 21:24; 2. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, 21:50; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 21:51; 4. Barnes, Plattsmouth, 22:02; 5. Becker, Auburn, 22:12; 6. Thomas, Auburn, 22:20; 7. Binder, Auburn, 22:27; 8. Madison, Nebraska City, 22:40; 9. Fulton, Nebraska City, 23:27; 10. Becker, Auburn, 23:38.