ASHLAND — Approximately 1,800 high school and middle school athletes in cross country got to experience what it’s like to be a college athlete during a new meet on Friday.

In cross country, most teams have the same schedule every year, consisting of the same meets at the same courses on the same weeks.

The Platte River Rumble Meet blew up that routine in a significant way, with a meet with an exciting finishing chute, music playing and more of a rugged course than the golf courses that some meets are at. There were a few sharp turns on the course where the runners kicked up some mud while powering uphill.

It was held at Mahoney State Park on the west edge of the property near the activity center.

The meet is the vision of the cross country coaches at Creighton (Chris Gannon) and Omaha (Cliff Cisar), with the Omaha Sports Commission helping to run the event. The group previously hosted a college race on the same course and added a high school race this year.

In past years, many teams participating Friday would have been at the Millard South meet this week, but even the Patriots ended up at the new meet as one of the 34 high schools.

“I asked our athletic director if we could come because the festival style is something where we normally can’t take our (junior varsity team) to,” Lincoln Southwest coach Ryan Salem said. “We got to the Heartland Classic with varsity in Iowa, which is very similar to this. We said if we could take our whole roster and bring three buses, then we’ll be here.”

At a festival-style meet, there are races that go on for much of the day, including different levels of competition such as middle school.

“So, the middle school runners just got to see the fastest runners in Nebraska,” Salem said.

There were eight races combined — six for high school and two for middle school — beginning at 8:30 a.m. and going until about 2 p.m.

Before the first race, there was a live national anthem singer. There was a meet host, who told spectators the teams in each race and some of the top runners.

The finish was grand, with the course narrowing near the finish. The fans' close proximity to the runners — while still separated by metal crowd control barriers — created a buzz.

Overall, it was similar to a college race.

“There are standards in collegiate cross country that it has to be a particular width all of the way around,” Salem said. “In some high school meets you run down to the swing set and pull a U-turn, and, ‘Watch out for the water fountain.’ This has to be 12 to 18 meters wide at all points. The starting line is incredibly wide. It just has a more upscale feel, and then the kids feel like they’re important.

"When you play (football) at Seacrest Field under the lights, you feel like it’s special. This makes them feel special.”

It was also a fast course, with runners of all abilities able to leave feeling good about their race time.

In the 5,000-meter (3.1 miles) race of the state's biggest girls programs, runners posted three of the fastest times in state history — Mia Murray (Lincoln East, 17 minutes, 49 seconds); Claire White (Omaha Westside, 17:55); Stella Miner (Westside, 17:56).

“It’s lightning fast,” Salem said. “I thought it was good, and I think it’s a huge credit to Creighton and UNO. It’s in great shape. You can tell it’s been taken care of, and it’s been mowed really well. The footing is not as rough as you would think for being a prairie grass field. The professionalism was really exciting. When you have a college in charge of it, it has that next-level professionalism. Our kids deserve that kind of treatment, but sometimes, it’s just a time trail with your old coach holding a stopwatch.”

One major adjustment was for spectators, who had to ride shuttle buses into the state park or pay $35 for a VIP experience that included on-site parking and a close spot to watch near the finish line.

Norris senior Riley Boonstra is one example of how fast the course was. The Class B state champion finished second in the large school race in 15:04.2. His previous all-time best was 15:47.

Boonstra finished second in a close race with Jack Witte of Millard West (15:04.1)

“It was perfect — the most fun meet I’ve ever been to,” Boonstra said. “There was good competition — I’ve never raced anybody this good. It brought out the best in me.”

Boonstra liked the course.

“It was a good setup to run fast,” he said. “It was flat with wide turns and good footing. It was everything you want in a cross country course.”

The meet was supposed to be a great chance to measure the Class A girls team scene, but it was actually a Class B team that won the team championship.

Norris opted up to run the large school race and won the team championship with a score of 66, just ahead of Lincoln East with 68.

East has been the Class A state champion for the past five years. Norris coach Justin McGill said it was exciting for the Titans to beat Lincoln East head-to-head.

“They’ve been kind of the team in Nebraska the last four or five years,” McGill said. “We look at them, and how can we be like them?”

Norris had all five runners that make up the team score in the top 20: Kendall Zavala (fifth), Ellie Thomas (eighth), Atlee Wallman (14th), Hailley Finkner (19th) and Tanna Petsche (20th).

Norris usually went to the Lincoln Pius X meet this week. It was actually some of the Norris runners who heard about new race and asked McGill if they could get in it.

In the small school varsity race, the winners were Mallory Robbins of Plattsmouth (girls) and Elijah Dix of Plattsmouth (boys).