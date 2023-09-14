The Thunderbolts are back to winning team championships at the large school cross country meets.

On Thursday, the Lincoln Pius X boys team won the 20-team Harold Scott Invite hosted by Lincoln High at Pioneers Park.

Pius X is one of the Top 5 most successful programs in state history — 11 girls state championships, 10 boys state championships and six individual girls state champions.

The Bolts have still been good since moving to Class A — the boys team finished fifth at the state last year.

Last year, the Pius X boys won the Syracuse Invite, where the Bolts were the only large school team.

But now, they’re back to winning meets in Lincoln.

“Our cross country program is always competitive, but it’s fun to win a meet,” said Pius X head coach Bill Rice.

George O’Boyle, who started the program and was the head coach for 54 years, is still with the team as an assistant coach.

Pius X won the meet with 83 points — the top-five finishers for each team making the team score. Lincoln East finished second (108) and Omaha Westside (133) was third.

Pius X beat Lincoln East on Thursday, after finishing behind the Spartans the past two weeks at Papillion-La Vista South and the Platte River Rumble in Ashland.

“The thing is, we don’t really have any real superstars, but our kids all like each other, and they run for each other,” Rice said. “They pack it up and run as a group. It’s been a really good group so far.”

The Bolts’ runners for the team score were Joe Dustin (fifth), David Krier (10th), Maceo Nielsen (20th), George Ivanov (21st) and Noah Zach (27th).

Millard South senior Dalton Heller led the boys race most of the way and won in 15:48, good for a school record for this course (6 seconds faster than previous record holder Reno Law).

Austin Carrera of Hastings finished second in 16:11.

The girls race had a great field with some of the top runners in the state from Lincoln East and Omaha Westside.

Lincoln East senior Mia Murray got ahead of the lead group in the second part of the race and won by 6 seconds in 18:32. Claire White of Omaha Westside was second (18:38), Stella Miner of Omaha Westside was third (18:44) and Peyton Svehla of Lincoln East was fourth (18:49).

Murray has won each of her past nine races over two seasons. Murray was challenged early in the race, and that was good for her, Lincoln East coach Brian Kabourek said.

“She had to run and show something that she really hasn’t had to show in her career with us, and I think she passed with flying colors,” Kabourek said.

East is attempting to win its sixth straight state championship this season, and even after graduating several great runners looks like it will have a chance to do so.

“I always tell them I don’t worry about them too much. They’re pretty driven,” Kabourek said.

There were several good teams at this meet, and East finished well ahead of them. East won with 41 points, Kearney was second with 113 points, Papillion-La Vista South was third with 127 and Omaha Westside was fourth with 132.

East did have its streak of 19 consecutive meets as the team champions over four seasons come to an end last week when Norris won the Platte River Rumble meet, and East finished two points back in second place. There were 15 East athletes who ran at least one varsity race during that streak.

“Looking back at that (streak), I think of all of the girls that were part of that over the years,” Kabourek said.