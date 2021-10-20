NXCCA cross country ratings, 10/20

Cross country
NXCCA COACHES RANKINGS
Class A boys: 1. Millard West (7 first-place votes), 2. Fremont (3), 3. Creighton Prep, 4. Lincoln East, 5. Lincoln North Star, 6. Gretna, 7. Papillion-La Vista South, 8. Elkhorn South, 9. Lincoln Southwest, 10. North Platte.
Class A girls: 1. Lincoln East (9 first-place votes), 2. Fremont, 3. Lincoln Southwest, 4. Millard West, 5. Papillion-La Vista South, 6. Gretna, 7. Omaha Westside, 8. North Platte, 9. Kearney, 10. Elkhorn South.
Class B boys: 1. Lexington, 2. Omaha Skutt, 3. Norris, 4. Mount Michael, 5. Blair, 6. Bennington, 7. Seward, 8. York, 9. Nebraska City, 10. Plattsmouth.
Class B girls: 1. Norris, 2. Elkhorn North, 3. Bennington, 4. Blair, 5. Omaha Skutt, 6. Gering, 7. Lexington, 8. Northwest, 9. York, 10. Seward.
Class C boys: 1. Sidney (13 first-place votes), 2. Milford, 3. Fort Calhoun, 4. Broken Bow, 5. Lincoln Christian, 6. Minden, 7. Arlington, 8. Gothenburg, 9. Aurora, 10. DC West.
Class C girls: 1. DC West (5 first-place votes), 2. Lincoln Christian (5), 3. Sidney (2), 4. Arlington, 5. Pierce, 6. Chadron, 7. Aurora, 8. Minden, 9. Wayne, 10. Broken Bow.