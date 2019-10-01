Cross country
NXCCA RANKINGS
CLASS A BOYS: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 2. Fremont, 3. Millard West, 4. Lincoln North Star, 5. Papillion-LV South, 6. Grand Island, 7. Lincoln East, 8. Gretna, 9. Creighton Prep, 10. Omaha South.
CLASS A GIRLS: 1. Fremont, 2. Lincoln East, 3. Papillion-LV South, 4. Lincoln Southwest, 5. Elkhorn South, 6. Lincoln Pius X, 7. Kearney, 8. Millard West, 9. Elkhorn, 10. Omaha Marian.
CLASS B BOYS: 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Lexington, 3. Bennington, 4. Mount Michael, 5. Hastings, 6. Northwest, 7. Seward, 8. Norris, 9. Plattsmouth, 10. Blair.
CLASS B GIRLS: 1. Omaha Skutt, 2. Omaha Duchesne, 3. Bennington, 4. Lexington, 5. Norris, 6. Hastings, 7. Gering, 8. Scottsbluff, 9. Platteview, 10. McCook.
CLASS C BOYS: 1. Sidney, 2. Malcolm, 3. Aurora, T4. DC West, T4. Milford, 6. Minden, 7. Adams Central, T8. Miltchell, T8. Pierce, 10. Hartington.
CLASS C GIRLS: 1. Columbus Scotus, 2. Boone Central, 3. Chadron, 4. Milford, 5. Kearney Catholic, 6. Aurora, 7. Ord, 8. Lincoln Christian, 9. Hartington, 10. North Bend Central.