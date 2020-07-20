NSAA director Bellar says it tried to 'cover every case and scenario' in moving forward with fall sports season

* Stay home if you don’t feel well.

* Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19.

Bellar recognizes the challenge in governing multiple sports across communities that span hundreds of miles, and will certainly feature different infection levels as the summer and fall progress.

"I think the hardest part is we understand that different parts of the state are being hit differently and how is that going to look? Believe me, we've tried to cover every case and scenario there is in terms of how we're going to do this," Bellar said. "We thought, in the end, why don't we just try to start on time and have our (normal) season and then adjust as we need to adjust?

"We're pretty certain that every team is not going to be able to play every game, or at least every kid is not going to be able to play every game."

To that end, Bellar said the NSAA is writing updated guidelines for assigning teams a "no contest" rather than a forfeit if it can't play in order to preserve postseason standing and power points as much as possible.