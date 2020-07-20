NSAA announces it is preparing for fall sports season as "currently scheduled"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NSAA is gearing up for a fall sports season "as currently scheduled" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a Monday news release.

The release says first practices for fall sports — football, volleyball, cross country, girls gold, boys tennis and softball — will begin Aug. 10.

"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and officials has been our priority as we work to provide activities for our member schools," the release says. "This will not change, and modifications may have to be made."

The NSAA includes a recommendations of health protocol for member schools to follow:

* Keep all activities, practices, and scrimmages in-house to avoid interaction with other teams

* Wear masks when not in competition

* Keep groups small and attendance recorded

* Wash your hands regularly

* Disinfect equipment regularly

* Stay home if you don’t feel well

* Stay home if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19

