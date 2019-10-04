When you’re one of the best cross country runners in the state, you get to run a lot, but you don’t always get to really race.
In practice, you’re often the best runner by a wide margin, and sometimes during races you’re all alone at the front. But on Friday at the Lincoln Public Schools Championship, the top boys really got to race.
Lincoln North Star's Liem Chot and Lincoln Southwest's Tyler Boyle battled it out side by side for most of the 5,000-meter race at Pioneers Park. Chot was just a little faster, winning in 16 minutes. Boyle was second in 16:05. It was the closest finish at the meet in the past five years.
Chot has won every race he's run in this season, but his previous three wins came by 29, 21 and 23 seconds. This week, Chot and Boyle battled each other.
“Me and (Chot) were taking leads at different points,” Boyle said. “I led a little bit up the hill, he led a little bit up the hill. I led a little down the hill, he led a little down the hill. And then we just tried to kick it in the last 600 meters, and today he had a better kick.”
The competition is what makes racing great, Chot said. He won the city meet last year, while Boyle is also a past champion.
“I know a lot of people don’t like competition, but I love competition,” Chot said. “It pushes you places you have no idea you could go. I was just grateful to race against Southwest. They always push you.”
Chot really had to work to win.
“That was super-hard,” Chot said. “I came in with my legs heavy from two days ago in the weight room, so from the (2,000-meter mark) on it was just hang on and see what you can do at the end. It was a good race, though.”
Chot was the Class A state champion in cross country last year. But as a junior he’s having more fun because he’s developed a love for the sport.
You have free articles remaining.
“I really, really enjoy training, no matter hard it is,” Chot said. “Like honestly, I would just train and not race if I had a choice. I just love training. Races, I get so nervous every race no matter who is in it. I always get nervous and my body just wants to curl up and go back to training.”
Boyle led Southwest to the team championship for the fourth straight year. Trevor Acton (third), Grant Reid (sixth), Drew Snyder (seventh) and Jack Nolley (ninth) were the other top runners for Southwest, which is ranked No. 1 in Class A.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to win city every year, so I’m really ecstatic about that, and not many people have gotten the opportunity to be on such good teams consistently for four years,” Boyle said.
Southwest edged North Star 27-43 for the team title.
In the girls race, Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz made it 5-for-5 in winning this season. She won by 27 seconds in 18:41. That was 19 seconds faster than she ran on the same course two weeks ago.
Northeast senior Hannah Ray was second in 19:08. Jenna Muma from Lincoln East was third, and Brianna Rinn from Southwest was fourth.
East won the girls team title for the fifth straight year in overwhelming fashion by putting its five scoring runners in the top seven. The Spartans had one of the best scores ever in the meet (22) despite missing their No. 3 runner due to injury. Southwest finished second and Lincoln High was third.