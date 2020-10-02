North Star, Lincoln East win team titles at LPS cross country meet

Nice conditions led to school-record times for the individual winners at the Lincoln Public Schools cross country championship on Friday.

Liem Chot from Lincoln North Star won the boys 5,000-meter race in 15 minutes, 41 seconds, creating quite a buzz among the spectators at Pioneers Park.

Drew Snyder from Lincoln Southwest finished second in 15:49.

In the girls race, Bri Rinn from Southwest won in 18:49. Izzy Apel from Lincoln East was second in 19:18.

North Star also won the boys team title, after finishing second each of the past three years. It’s the fifth team title for North Star at the meet and first since 2009. North Star had 39 team points. Lincoln East was second (56) and Southwest (58) was third.

East won the girls team title for the sixth straight year, but it was a closer race than last year, with East edging runner-up Southwest 25-30.

