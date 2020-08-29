Norris' Pittman wins on home cross country course; Elkhorn North freshman wins in school's first meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FIRTH — Norris junior Zach Pittman wouldn’t have won the Norris Invite cross country race Saturday if he hadn’t run hundreds of miles while training for the sport.

But he also had a little advantage because the meet was on his home course. The course is on the Norris campus, with several small hills through the prairie before a flat finish south of the football stadium.

So more than other meets, Pittman can think about strategy, like where to try to use the hills to his advantage, and what parts of the course to really push the pace on.

“I had a plan about 1½ weeks ago of what I was going to do,” Pittman said. “I knew I was going to keep up with the lead runners, and then in the last mile or 800 meters I was going to try and take the lead.”

That’s how the race played out, with Pittman taking the lead with about 800 meters left. And he was still looked really strong at the finish, winning the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 42 seconds.

Pittman won by about 9 seconds. Conrad Schroeder of Waverly finished second, and Luke Coltvet from Elkhorn was third.