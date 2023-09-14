Cross country
HAROLD SCOTT INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: 1. Lincoln Pius X, 83; 2. Lincoln East, 108; 3. Omaha Westside, 133; 4. Lincoln Southeast, 154; 5. Grand Island, 172; 6. Millard North, 187; 7. Hastings, 195; 8. Millard South, 200; 9. Elkhorn South, 223; 10. Lincoln High, 232.
TOP BOYS FINISHERS: 1. Heller, Millard South, 15:48.60; 2. Carrera, Hastings, 16:11.80; 3. Wall, Omaha Westside, 16:23.00; 4. Gross, Omaha Westside, 16:23.90; 5. Dustin, Lincoln Pius X, 16:24.40; 6. Lender, Millard South, 16:24.90; 7. Boltz, Grand Island, 16:26.60; 8. Kugler, Omaha Westside, 16:30.10; 9. Luthi, Gretna, 16:30.90; 10. Krier, Lincoln Pius X, 16:35.20; 11. Martinez, Omaha South, 16:37.90; 12. Muir, Lincoln Southeast, 16:41.00; 13. Caceres Perez, Grand Island, 16:44.20; 14. Davy, Lincoln East, 16:48.40; 15. Rettig, Lincoln High, 16:50.70.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: 1. Lincoln East, 41; 2. Kearney, 113; 3. Papillion-La Vista South, 127; 4. Omaha Westside, 132; 5. Elkhorn South, 136; 6. Millard North, 140; 7. Lincoln Pius X, 209; 8. Grand Island, 241; 9. Lincoln South East, 246; 10. Millard South, 254.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS: 1. Murray, Lincoln East, 18:32.12; 2. White, Omaha Westside, 18:38.01; 3. Miner, Omaha Westside, 18:44.85; 4. Svehla, Lincoln East, 18:49.79; 5. Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:08.09; 6. Durow, Millard South, 19:18.04; 7. Burger, Kearney, 19:24.60; 8. Yager, Lincoln East, 19:54.86; 9. Gregor, Omaha South, 19:57.60; 10. Caruso, Millard North, 20:01.92; 11. Herzberg, Lincoln East, 20:10.29; 12. Wendt, Lincoln High, 20:11.82; 13. Neill, Elkhorn South, 20:14.97; 14. Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 20:21.53; 15. Chambers, Millard North, 20:25.62.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: 1. Omaha Concordia, 20; 2. Palmyra, 32; 5. Bishop Neumann, 58; 4. Ashland-Greenwood, 69; 5. Standing Bear, 83; 6. Weeping Water, 101.
TOP BOYS FINISHERS: 1. Day, Omaha Concordia 17:08.39; 2. Hubbard, Palmyra 17:51.86; 3. Ramaekers, Palmyra 17:54.20; 4. Dieckman, Omaha Concordia 18:12.01; 5. Lautenschlager, Bishop Neumann 18:27.58; 6. Gossin, Ashland-Greenwood 18:28.84; 7. Olson, Omaha Concordia 18:48.77; 8. Rice, Omaha Concordia 18:49.45; 9. Gorman, Standing Bear 18:49.94; 10. McNair, Omaha Concordia 18:51.06.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: 1. Palmyra, 24; 2. Omaha Concordia, 32; 3. Standing Bear, 35; 4. Ashland-Greenwood, 51.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS: 1. Hengtgen, Palmyra 21:09.81; 2. Jipp, Omaha Concordia 21:38.58; 3. Zimmerle, Standing Bear 21:41.58; 4. Smith, Ashland-Greenwd 21:45.43; 5. Chambers, Palmyra 22:06.54; 6. Lanum, Om Brown Talb 22:14.74; 7. Havranek, Palmyra 22:34.53; 8. Staub, Omaha Concordia 22:57.77; 9. Seeba, Standing Bear 23:12.97; 10. O'Neil, Archbishop Berg 23:15.82.
FILLMORE CENTRAL INVITE
BOYS TEAM SCORING: 1. Gothenburg, 22; 2. Lincoln Christian, 25; 3. Milford, 63; 4. Fillmore Central, 103; 5. Wilber-Clatonia, 106; 6. Tri County, 117; 7. Adams Central, 129; 8. Thayer Central, 132. 9. Malcolm, 167; 10. McCool Junction, 185; 11. Centennial, 194; 12. East Butler, 214; 13. Johnson Co. Central, 214; 14. Hastings St. Cecilia, 264; 15. College View Academy, 292; 16. Silver Lake, 298.
TOP BOYS FINISHERS: 1. Herz, Gothenburg, 16:04.70; 2. Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 16:17.46; 3. Carter, Milford, 16:31.54; 4. Graves, Gothenburg, 16:43.20; 5. Feauto, Lincoln Christian, 16:54.17; 6. Dunlap, Milford, 16:57.63; 7. Engel, Lincoln Christian, 17:04.63; 8. Olsen, Gothenburg, 17:05.10; 9. Sager, Gothenburg, 17:13.25; 10. Gaeta, Gothenburg, 17:15.23.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: 1. Lincoln Christian, 24; 2. Milford, 49; 3. Tri County, 49; 4. Centennial, 71; 5. Adams Central, 80; 6. East Butler, 83; 7. McCool Junction, 85; 8. Fillmore Central, 121.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS: 1. Kenning, Milford, 19:24.43; 2. Peters, Tri County, 21:05.45; 3. Dawson, McCool Junction, 21:22.42; 4. Eva, Lincoln Christian, 21:27.45; 5. Dallman, Lincoln Christian, 21:32.74; 6. Schernikau, Centennial, 21:38.55; 7. Pinkston, Gothenburg, 21:47.13; 8. Bratt, Lincoln Christian, 22:09.92; 9. Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 22:15.43; 10. Baker, Tri County, 22:28.78.