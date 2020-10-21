More fun and less stress has Lincoln cross country coaches in it for the long haul

He’s seen the sport grow to where some schools have 100 boys and girls combined on the team.

“Two years ago, sort of the big event, I thought, was the (Lincoln High) invite where you had over 1,000 kids compete in that one meet,” Nebel said. “To see the sport come from where it was when I began in terms of a small sport that not many people did to a situation where you could have 1,000 kids participate in one competition has been pretty amazing.”

Snoozy, the 62-year-old Northeast coach, says teaching this year has been stressful because of COVID-19.

“But when I walk outside with those cross country kids, it’s like I’m rejuvenated, and I’m young again,” Snoozy said. “Those kids pick you up.”

During meets, Snoozy, like other coaches, can be seen running to several spots on the course to encourage the athletes. He’s got a spot at Pioneers Park where there is a large rock about 800 meters from the start line where he always goes first, and he says he’ll keep coaching as long as he can still get to that spot.