Marathon champion Dick Beardsley shares story of his massive improvement with high school cross country runners

A group of high school athletes listened to a speech given by one of the best success stories in American distance running on Thursday.

Dick Beardsley, who went from being on his high school’s junior varsity cross country team as a junior to one of the best Americans in the marathon in the 1980s, shared his story with about 250 high school cross country runners from Lincoln and the area in a 60-minute speech at Lincoln High.

Most of the runners met before the speech for a group run. High school cross country practice begins in about 3½ weeks.

The speech was put on by New Balance, Beardsley’s longtime sponsor, and the Lincoln Running Company. Beardsley also spoke to a beginning running class this week in Lincoln.

His message provided an example of how much improvement an athlete can make in running when they dedicate themselves to consistent training. It’s common for runners to improve their times in a cross country race by several minutes from one season to the next.

After getting a late start in the sport, Beardsley went on to win the London Marathon in 1981. He finished second in the 1982 Boston Marathon in a famous duel with Alberto Salazar.

Beardsley, 66, said his two years of high school cross country in Minnesota were some of the most favorite times of his running career.

“Cross country running, and running in general, is not an easy sport,” Beardsley said. “As you all know, there is no taking a timeout halfway through and catching your breath. But it’s a wonderful sport.”

Growing up in Minnesota, Beardsley spent most of his time hunting, fishing and milking cows on the family farm. As a junior in high school, he only lasted about one hour of his first football practice.

Then he went out for the cross country team. On the first day, the team went for a three-mile run — like most new runners, Beardsley had to walk the final mile.

“By the time I got back to my high school parking lot all of my teammates, and my coach, had already showered and gone home,” he said. “But when I crossed that imaginary finish line I was so excited. I remember thinking, ‘Gosh, Dick, I don’t know how far you just ran and walked, but if you work real hard and do what your coach tells you to do you can get good enough to make the varsity team.’”

Beardsley didn’t make the varsity team his first year. But in the summer before his senior year, he ran every day and made a significant improvement.

“It was exactly one year to the day and we did that same so-called around-the-block run, but this time instead of all of my teammates finishing in front of me, they all finished behind me,” Beardsley said. “Now that’s not saying a whole lot because we didn’t have a very good team. But it showed me if you’re willing to do the work, believe in yourself and are dedicated to whatever you’re off to, do don’t let anybody, especially yourself, keep you from going after your goals.”

In high school, Beardsley never qualified for the state meet in cross country or track, but he’d fallen in love with distance running.

He ran at a junior college in Minnesota, and then at South Dakota State. After college, he returned to work on the farm and as a fishing guide before deciding to try and be a pro runner.

He won the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota. He finished second in the famous 1982 Boston Marathon where he beat several past champions and Olympic medalists.

“Never in my wildest dreams when I graduated from high school in 1975 did I think a short seven years later I’d be standing in that town of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, getting ready for the greatest foot race in the world, the Boston Marathon,” Beardsley said. “I can’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning, but I can remember that day like I ran it this morning.”

Salazar won in a close race, with both he and Beardsley eclipsing the American record. Beardsley finished second in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds.

An injury kept Beardsley from ever reaching the Olympics. After his running career ended he faced several challenges including a farm accident and an opioid addiction.