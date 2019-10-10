KEARNEY - The Lincoln Southwest boys cross country team won the Heartland Athletic Conference cross country championship boys team title for the first time in program history Thursday.
Southwest had a 2-6-7-8-10 finish to win the team title with 33 points. Runner-up Fremont had 71 points.
Fremont entered with an 18-year winning streak in this meet.
Lincoln East senior Thomas Oliver was the surprise winner in the boys race for his first career win. He took the lead in the final 50 meters and won by five seconds in 15:59.
Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz won the girls race and has won all six races this season.
East won the girls team title for the fourth straight year. East had 33 points and runner-up Fremont had 50.
