Links' Bartee showing consistency on cross country course

Lincoln East has the best girls cross country team in the city, but it’s not the only high school in Lincoln with outstanding runners.

At many of the meets this season, right there with and in front of many East runners has been an equally fast runner from Lincoln High — Kennedy Bartee.

Bartee is the most accomplished runner the Lincoln High girls team has had since at least 2013. This season, the senior placed in the top five at all eight meets, which is a major accomplishment. That shows week-to-week consistency in a sport where heat and injuries can take a toll. And also because of all of those aforementioned Spartan runners, and the good ones from Fremont, Omaha Westside and other schools Bartee went up against each week.

She will try for her second state medal Friday at the state meet at Kearney Country Club.

Last year, Bartee was sixth at state, marking the first time since 1995 that a Lincoln High girl medaled at state.

“We were very excited about how she did at state,” Lincoln High coach Brad Rettig said. “The competition was really, really good and she had an amazing race.”

Bartee was a little surprised that the state meet went so well. She had the second-best finish by a Lincoln runner, and beat all seven East runners that day.

“I was ranked 12th going in, and the goal was just to medal, really,” Bartee said. “I ended up getting sixth, so that big of increase from 12th was really awesome and I had a 15-second (personal record) that day. I would say it was the best race of my career.”

When Bartee returned to school the next Monday, school officials made something of it.

“When we came back to school the principal sent out an email to all of the teachers letting them know. It was just really awesome,” Bartee said. “Everyone in the school was telling me good job, and it was on our school news. I didn’t realize how big it was going to be to the school.”

Bartee started running cross country in the seventh grade at Schoo Middle School. Her friend, Brianne Travis, convinced her to do it. Bartee didn’t think much would come of it, because she liked soccer more.

But Bartee had a good time and was pretty good. In fact, that Schoo team is a who’s-who of high school runners in Lincoln today. Berlyn Schutz is a two-time state medalist for Lincoln East and Travis is two-time state qualifier for North Star.

“Schoo had a good history of distance runners, I guess,” Bartee said.

At the LPS middle school championship in 2018, Schutz won and Bartee finished eight. Also in the top 15 that day were current East runners Jordyn Wissing, Peyton Svehla and Izzy Apel.

At this year's first meet, the Norris Invitational, Bartee got her first cross country victory. She added another win at the Malcolm Invite.

She finished third at the LPS Championship and Heartland Athletic Conference meet, behind only East’s Mia Murray and Schutz both times.

Last year, Bartee was the only runner from her school in one varsity race, but she got some support from the East athletes.

“Izzy Apel, one time on the line, she was, like, ‘You can just run with us. Just pretend you’re with us,’” Bartee said. “We’re obviously competing against each other, but knowing them it’s kind of like they’re my teammates in a way because I’ve raced them so much over the last four years. We all want to win, but we love seeing each other succeed.”

This season there were 23 girls on the Lincoln High team, and a few more runners that Bartee could run with at practice. But most of the time she’s training with the boys runners so they can push her to run fast.

“For the last two years I’ve been running with the guys a lot,” Bartee said. “It’s still a great atmosphere, and they’re all super supportive. At Lincoln High we have a pretty small team, so we’re all pretty close.”

At the conference meet, Bartee covered the 3.1 miles in 19 minutes, 9 seconds, improving her mark at the top of the school’s all-time chart. For her career, she has 22 top-10 finishes and has the school record on every course Lincoln High competes at.

Bartee hopes to run cross country in college and study environmental science.