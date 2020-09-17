Lincoln Southwest's Rinn picks up third win in three tries to start cross country season

The meet was contested in two sessions this year to limit the number of competitors in each race due to COVID-19 restrictions. Rinn was the champion after the results of the two varsity races were combined for the final results.

Rinn won the afternoon session, beating a good field that included the Class A state runner-up (Berlyn Schutz from Lincoln East) and Class B state champion (Chelsey Espinosa from Hastings) from last season. Rinn took the lead just before the big final hill.

“Honestly, this is a little surprising, because we have Hannah Godwin (Kearney) and Berlyn,” Rinn said. “All of the East girls are super-good competition. So it feels really good to be able to come out on top against some really phenomenal runners.”

Godwin finished second in 19:15, and East sophomore Izzy Apel was third in 19:24.

East, which has won the state championship the past two years, hasn’t had as good a start to the season but still won the team title with five runners in the top 20. East won with 52 points, with Southwest finishing second with 56 points.

Schutz won seven of eight races as a freshman last year but hasn’t been as fast this year. She placed 13th at the first meet, when she tripped twice during the race, and third at the East-Pius X dual.