Lincoln High to send off 10 cross country races on Thursday so athletes can still compete

The philosophy for the organizers of the cross country meet Lincoln High hosts every year is the more runners the better because that means students are participating in the sport.

The Harold Scott Invitational is one of the largest regular-season meets of the year each season, with some schools having more than 100 athletes competing. In 2019, there were 989 finishers. In 2018, there were 1,039 finishers, including 464 in the junior varsity boys race.

This season, due to COVID-19, the meet will be different, but coaches and school administrators are working extra time to still allow a larger number of athletes to participate in a race Thursday.

That will mean a full day of races at Pioneers Park, with the meet expanding from four races to eight. And there will also be two additional races later in the day in the Lincoln High Open to allow more runners from Lincoln schools to compete.

That means there will be a total of 10 races, with the first one beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the final race ending at about 6:45 p.m. The coaches from the Lincoln schools will coach in six races each that day.