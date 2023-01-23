Lincoln East's Mia Murray earns state's Gatorade honor for girls cross country

Lincoln East junior Mia Murray has been chosen as the Gatorade player of the year for girls cross country in Nebraska.

The award recognizes athletic achievement and also high standards of academic achievement and character.

At the state meet in October, Murray was not only the Class A individual state champion, but she also won the all-class gold medal as the fastest in all four classes. Murray won the final six races of the season.

Murray has volunteered locally with the St. Luke’s Catholic Church Youth Group, including at homeless shelters and nursing homes. She has also served as a volunteer coach for the Lincoln Community Track Club and has donated her time as a mentor at the Lincoln East Youth Track clinic. In school, Murray has a 4.05 weighted GPA.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023