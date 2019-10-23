Undefeated run

Lincoln East freshman Berlyn Schutz has won all seven cross country races this season, and she’s won by at least 20 seconds in her last five races. Here are her results from each meet:

Meet; place/runners; time; MOV

Papio South; 1/57; 19:00; :14

Millard South; 1/76; 18:43; :13

Lincoln High; 1/103; 19:00; :28

UNK (Kearney Country Club); 1/222; 19:11; :26

LPS; 1/170; 18:41; :27

Conference (Kearney Country Club); 1/74; 18:33; :22

A-1 district; 1/56; 19:06; :29

MOV – Margin of victory