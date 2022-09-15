Lincoln East keeps winning in cross country — and it's not just the girls team

Lincoln East is a cross country school, and we’re not just talking about the girls team and its current streak of four straight state championships.

The boys squad is good, too.

It was an across-the-board sweep for the Spartan program at the Harold Scott Invite on Thursday at Pioneers Park with two team champs and two individual champs for the Spartans.

East senior Isaac Graff won the boys race, and East junior Mia Murray was the girls winner.

Graff won in 15 minutes, 58 seconds, beating second-place Grant Dixon from Elkhorn South by 23 seconds. It was the first time he’d gone under 16 minutes on this course.

Graff has won all three races this season after also winning at Papillion-La Vista South and Millard South.

“I’ve started out 3-0, so I can’t complain too much,” Graff said. “I know I’ve got to improve. There are kids from other schools that I haven’t seen yet that I’m going to have to compete against later in the year. I’ll be ready.”

Graff finished just outside of a medal at state last year in 19th place. He’s been on the varsity team every year but can remember when his times were close to 18 minutes at Pioneers Park.

This summer he ran about 60 miles some weeks, training six days per week.

“It starts in the offseason,” Graff said. “I had a really good summer. I feel like every offseason I kind of just pick it up another step. And with experience comes the success in the season. Senior year, so I knew this summer I had to go crazy, and we did that to get us where we are today.”

The East boys have won the past two meets after finishing second at the first meet.

East’s other top runners on Thursday were Hudson Davy (fourth), Caleb Ruch (ninth), Ben Schlegelmilch (14th) and Drew Arduser (17th).

Last season, the East boys won the city championship and finished fourth at state.

The East girls are still the team to beat in Class A after returning every runner that ran on the state championship team last October.

And with JV runners from last season improving and new runners, just getting one of the seven varsity spots for the East girls is a major accomplishment.

“Our top JV girls run 21 minutes, so any other team in Lincoln they would be on varsity,” East senior Berlyn Schutz said. “It’s just really cool to have 15 girls that are competing for a varsity spot, and that competition and team bonding.”

East senior Izzy Apel was on the state team last year. But for the past two meets, she’s been on the JV team while she tries to work her way back from an injury and get a race time that moves her back into East’s top seven.

Each of East’s seven runners finished in the top 16 on Thursday. That gave the Spartans a dominating 27-93 advantage over runner-up Millard North (ranked fourth in the state).

East had three of the top runners in the race. Murray won in 18:37, Schutz was second in 18:56 and Peyton Svehla was fourth in 19:42.

Last week Murray finished second to Stella Miner from Omaha Westside at the Millard South meet, and Murray was excited to race against her again on Thursday. Miner started the race but did not finish.

“(Millard South) wasn’t my best race, and I just wanted to come back and have a better race," said Murray, who has won two of her three races.

Kennedy Bartee of Lincoln High finished fifth.