Lincoln East girls top Fremont, others to claim Harold Scott cross country title; Spartan boys win, too

The Fremont girls cross country team made a change to its meet schedule, meaning the Tigers and Lincoln East — two of the top programs in the state — got to go head-to-head earlier than expected this season.

Four of the top-five ranked teams in the state competed in the girls race at the Harold Scott Invitational on Thursday at Pioneers Park: No. 1 Lincoln East, No. 2 Fremont, No. 4 Elkhorn South and No. 5 Omaha Westside.

Last season, Lincoln East and Fremont finished first and second at state.

Lincoln East beat Fremont on Thursday in the first of a few meetings this season, with the Spartans winning the team championship (50 points) and Fremont, who raced without one of its normal top runners, finished fourth (101).

Elkhorn South finished second, and Omaha Westside third.

Some years, Fremont has had its JV team run at this meet while the varsity squad went to a meet in Iowa. The East runners didn’t know Fremont was running its varsity group until they got to the course.

Fremont senior Elli Dahl won the girls 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 54 seconds. Jaci Sievers from Elkhorn South was second in 19:00.

There was a strong field at the meet, and that’s part of why Fremont ran here.