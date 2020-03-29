Inspiring story of McCool Junction cross country runner, and the competitors who supported him, earns national award

The first time that it happened, Noah Lambrecht didn’t know what was going on.

Lambrecht was running in a meet with the McCool Junction cross country team. He was doing the grueling endurance sport even though he had been born with a life-threatening heart defect and had only 1½ good lungs, in a sport where athletes with two good lungs are still grasping for air.

As his freshman season went on, people began to hear the story of the boy running in last place. They were impressed with what he was doing, and how he kept running even after most of the runners had finished the race.

And then during a meet near the end of his freshman year, some runners from East Butler High School, still exhausted after racing 3.1 miles, headed back out on the course to support Lambrecht.

“I thought they were doing a cool-down run, but when they met me they all turned around and said, ‘We’re going to finish this together,’” Lambrecht said.

Then after all the McCool Junction runners had finished that day, they also joined up with Lambrecht and the East Butler runners.

“From there it kind of took off,” he said.