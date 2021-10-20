Inspired by John Cook's 'five-year plan,' Brian Kabourek creates similar path for dominant East girls cross country run

A coach at an NCAA Division I school located six miles from Lincoln East provided a small assist for the current stretch of success for the school’s girls cross country program.

That coach, however, is in a different sport.

The East girls have been one of the most successful programs in the city — in any sport — over the past four years. East has won three straight state titles and is favored to make it four in a row Friday in Kearney. No other Lincoln team has a current streak of three straight state titles.

About five years ago, East coach Brian Kabourek heard John Cook, the four-time national champion coach for the Nebraska volleyball team, mention a five-year plan he had for the program.

Cook’s plan isn’t just saying they want to win championships; it includes several ways to try and help the program be strong overall. And the plan is something to look back at as a refresher of what you believe is important for success.

The things on Cook’s plan included continuing the sellout streak, training the complete athlete and developing players to play professionally.

Kabourek heard about Cook’s plan about the time that East had finished second at the state meet in 2016.