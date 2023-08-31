Cross country
JOHNSON COUNTY CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
At Tecumseh County Club
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Platteview 27, Palmyra 34, Freeman 41, Thayer Central 55, Johnson Co.-Central 94, East Atchison 123, Weeping Water 125, Conestoga 128, Elmwood-Murdock 146, College View 165.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 1. Raszler, Platteview, 17:22.82; 2. Muthiani, Freeman, 17:58.47; 3. Kohl, Platteview, 18:05.49; 4. Hubbard, Palmyra, 18:17.43; 5. Havelka, Freeman, 18:37.34; 6. Raemakers, Palmyra, 18:45.45; 7. Lukert, Thayer Central, 19:06.20; 8. Topp, Johnson County Central, 19:29.07; 9. Vasa, Palmyra, 19:38.17; 10. Krupicka, Thayer Central, 19:53.77.
OTHER BOYS NOTABLES: 30. Soto, College View, 21:54.73.
People are also reading…
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Palmyra 21, Platteview 23, Conestoga 47, East Atchison 67, Freeman 82.
TOP GIRLS FINISHERS: 1. Hengtgen, Palmyra, 21:25.51; 2. Ahrens, Conestoga, 21:39.40; 3. Stewart, Platteview, 21:53.28; 4. Kermmoade, Platteview, 21:56.55; 5. Chambers, Palmyra, 22:53.74; 6. Lawrence, Platteview, 23:01.06; 7. VanLaningham, Johnson County Central, 23:14.55; 8. Havranek, Palmyra, 24:27.52; 9. Escritt, Thayer Central, 24:35.63; 10. Chambers, Palmyra, 24:44.37.
OTHER GIRLS NOTABLES: 23. Carlson, College View, 27:31.30.