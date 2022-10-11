Here's a look at area district cross country assignments

Cross country
AREA DISTRICT ASSIGNMENTS
All races Thursday
A-1 at Pioneers Park: Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Burke, Omaha North.
A-2 at Norfolk: Fremont, Gretna, Lincoln Northeast, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista, Papillion-La Vista South.
A-3 at Pioneers Park: Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Lincoln Southwest, Millard South, North Platte, Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha South, Omaha Westside.
A-4 at Norfolk: Creighton Prep, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Millard North, Millard West, Omaha Northwest, Omaha Westview.
B-1 at Mount Michael: Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn North, Mount Michael, Nebraska City, Ralston.
B-2 at Mount Michael: Elkhorn, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell Talbot, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, South Sioux City, Waverly.
B-3 at Lexington: Gering, Lexington, Lincoln Northwest, Schuyler, Scottsbluff, Seward.
B-4 at Overton: Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Norris, Northwest, York.
C-1 at Auburn: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, Malcolm, Milford, Raymond Central, Syracuse, Wilber-Clatonia.
C-2 at DC West: Arlington, Bishop Neumann, Boys Town, David City, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Omaha Concordia, Omaha Gross, Platteview, Scotus Central Catholic, Wahoo, Yutan.
C-3 at Pierce: Battle Creek, Bloomfield-Wausa, Boone Central, Columbus Lakeview, Hartington, Logan View, North Bend Central, O'Neill, Pierce, Wayne, West Point-Beemer, Winnebago.
D-1 at Camp Kateri: Aquinas, Archbishop Bergan, Cedar Bluffs, Centennial, College View, Cornerstone Christian, East Butler, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Humphrey SF, Humphrey/LHF, Johnson Co. Central, McCool Junction, Omaha Christian, Palmyra, Pawnee City, Tri County, Weeping Water.