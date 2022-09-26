Hartington's Noecker sets record pace at UNK Invitational; Lincoln East girls dominate

KEARNEY, Neb. — Carson Noecker chose to stay with his team and his class Monday rather than run in the Class A race at the UNK Invitational.

Too bad.

Not for him, but for the large-school runners who could have used the push from the best in the state in boys cross country.

The Hartington-Newcastle senior’s 14:51.0 in the Class C race was the fastest high school time ever on the 5,000-meter course at Kearney Country Club. His was more than a minute faster than Class A’s winning time of 15:57.6 by Fremont sophomore Juan Gonazlez.

Meet officials wanted Noecker to run in the Class A race. Trey Robertson from Class D Wallace did. He finished 18th.

Noecker put the Wildcats first.

“It was just because the team was coming here together and we were competing together,’’ he said.

He was coming off a win at the Woodbridge Classic in Irvine, California. It was the first time he had been to the state and the first time on an airplane. He won his division in the 3-mile race (shorter than 5,000 meters) in 13:49 against a national field of 279.

That time ranks third in the nation. Monday’s time puts the three-time Class C state champion and 2020 gold medalist 17th on the U.S. list in the 5,000.

“Just to be out of the state of Nebraska and seeing all the different things, it opens your eyes that there’s another way you can do this or that,’’ he said.

Like getting off to a faster start. And staying consistent. He said those were his takeaways.

Mia Murray of Lincoln East, like Noecker, stamped herself Monday as the gold-medal favorite for next month’s state meet in Kearney. The junior won Class A with a personal-best 18:19.8, 37 seconds ahead of the field.

“I stayed relaxed the first couple of Ks (kilometers) and then went after it,’’ Murray said. “It was a PR for me, but you always want to run faster.”

Fremont’s boys, with Gonzalez the only runner back from last year’s repeat state-title team, emerged with a one-point win over Lincoln East in a true position-by-position joust.

The top five runners engaged in individual duals. Fremont won those for first, Gonzalez ahead of the Spartans’ Isaac Graaff; 19th; and 23rd. East won those for seventh, Hudson Davy finishing ahead of Wes Pleskac, and 25th.

East’s girls put their top six runners in the top 15 – Berlyn Schutz was third, Peyton Svehla seventh, Jordyn Wissing eighth, Karen Kiratu 10th and Izzy Apel 15th. Fremont was second. Second-ranked Omaha Westside was missing its top two runners, Stella Miner and Claire White.

Other individual winners were Tommy Rice of Omaha Skutt in Class B and Mason McGreer of Perkins County in Class D in boys and Madison Seiler of Gering in Class B, Keelianne Green of Arlington in Class C and Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian in Class D. Seiler is a two-time state champion. Green won state last year.

Winning teams in other classes were defending state champion Lexington in Class B, Gothenburg in C over defending state champion Fort Calhoun and North Platte St. Patrick’s in Class D for boys and defending state champion Norris in Class B, Lincoln Christian in Class C and Hemingford in Class D in girls.